Biden’s budget targets China with billions for the Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON (AP) Alarmed by China’s success in courting Pacific island nations, the Biden administration is proposing to spend billions to keep three of those nations in the United States’ orbit.

President Joe Biden Proposed federal budget Released Thursday includes more than $7.1 billion in financing for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The money is included in the $63.1 billion request for the State Department and USAID.

It is unclear whether Congress would approve such assistance. The overall budget proposal faces certain opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives and some GOP lawmakers are pressing for sharp cuts in foreign aid as they look to cut federal spending. But members of Congress have shown a rare bipartisan unity vis-à-vis China, offering the prospect of seeing Pacific Island aid in a more positive light.

The money, to be paid out over 20 years, will extend agreements with the three countries under which the US provides them with basic services and economic support in return for rights to establish military bases and other preferential treatment.

The so-called “free association” deals were due to expire later this year and next, and US officials say China has been trying to exploit extension negotiations for its own advantage.

The White House said the payments are part of its strategy to “compete externally with China” and strengthen US alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. But aside from the direct military programmes, it represents the largest single budget line item for the region in the spending plan.

The Department of Defense’s portion of the budget request – totaling $842 billion – prioritizes increasing the US military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

“China is the only competitor to the United States with the intent to reshape the international order, and increasingly the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do so,” the White House said.

“During these unprecedented and extraordinary times, the budget is asking for resources both discretionary and mandatory to outpace China and advance American prosperity globally,” she said.

If approved by Congress, Micronesia would receive $3.3 billion, the Marshall Islands $2.3 billion, and Palau $890 million between 2024 and 2044. In addition, $634 million would go to the US Postal Service to continue operating the three countries. mail.

Under free association agreements dating back to the 1960s, the United States provides the three countries with postal services and manages weather forecasting, air traffic control, and emergency management. In exchange, the United States receives the rights to create bases for military and intelligence facilities, telecommunications and space exploration.

However, islanders have long complained that previous agreements did not adequately address their needs or the long-term environmental and health issues caused by US nuclear testing in the 1950s and 1960s.

Over the past several years, China has sought to exploit divisions between the United States and the islands in an effort to expand its influence in the region, which has alarmed both the Trump and Biden administrations, which have tried to weaken those efforts.

Existing agreements with the Marshall Islands and Micronesia expire this year and the agreement with Palau expires in 2024. But in January, The management signed memorandums of understanding On their renewals with the Marshall Islands and Palau and a month later with Micronesia. All are conditional on congressional approval of the budget.

China has been steadily hunting down Taiwan’s Pacific allies, including Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, in 2019. The United States announced plans last year to reopen an embassy in the Solomon Islands, which has a security pact with China.