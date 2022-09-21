Biden tries to explain the increase in borders by claiming that immigrants are ‘fleeing communism’

President Biden defended his management of the US-Mexico border crisis on Tuesday by claiming that record illegal border crossings are due to “people fleeing communism” — despite the fact that most immigrants are not.

Biden spoke after US Customs and Border Protection said about 158,000 immigrants were apprehended in August, bringing the 11-month tally so far for fiscal year 2022 to More than 2.15 million.

Biden called “communism” despite the fact that only 35% Of immigrants in August left the authoritarian socialist governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

There are fewer immigrants from Central America and Mexico. “This is an entirely different circumstance,” Biden said at the White House when a reporter asked why. [is] submerged under your watch.”

“What I see now is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua,” Biden claimed. “And being able to send them back to those countries is not rational.”

White House press secretary Karen-Jean-Pierre also attributed the influx of immigrants to “communism” – rather than the “pulls” associated with Biden’s more relaxed border policies.

“These people are fleeing communism,” said Jean-Pierre. The fall of authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba is creating a new challenge for migration across the Western Hemisphere. So what we’re seeing is a new pattern.”

President Joe Biden has defended the US-Mexico border crisis, saying immigrants are fleeing communism. AP / Andrew Harnick

Biden believes it does not make sense to send back immigrants, even though major cities are struggling to meet the demands of new arrivals. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

“In the meantime, immigration from Mexico and northern Central America has gone down for three consecutive months and has fallen by almost half and we have seen an increase with Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba by 121%,” she told reporters.

August data raised the number of insurgencies on the US-Mexico border to more than 2 million in the first recorded fiscal year. In fiscal year 2021, there were about 1.7 million border fears, up from about 460,000 in 2020 and 980,000 in 2019.

Fiscal year 2022 data shows that migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are already more numerous, but they still make up only part of the increase at the borders.

In the past 11 months, about 154,000 Venezuelans, 195,000 Cubans and 146,000 Nicaraguans were encountered on the southwestern border, cumulatively making up less than 23% of the 2.15 million migrants so far in fiscal 2022, to me CBP data.

White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre criticized Republicans for not agreeing with the administration’s calls for immigration reform. AP / Andrew Harnick

After excluding all immigrants from the three socialist countries from the indexes, there were 1.43 million migrants at the border in the first 11 months of fiscal 2021 and 1.66 million in the first 11 months of fiscal 2022 – meaning the border crisis worsened slightly without even taking it in consideration. Bump immigrants from those countries.

Republicans blame Biden’s policies, including his decision to end the Trump administration’s “Stay in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border to remain in Mexico while US courts evaluate their allegations of persecution.

Biden has also relaxed the COVID-19 policy that Trump officials are using to expel most people who have crossed the border illegally.

A Texas lawmaker threw cold water on the White House, claiming that a wave of immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua was to blame for the surge, not Biden’s lax policies.

“I understand what (Biden) is saying but ultimately because our borders are open and we’re letting it go and that’s why they’re coming in. These people have the same problem forever. The only thing that’s changed is the man in charge,” said Robert Beau Nettleton, Val Verde County Commission, For The Post.

He said that many immigrants are simply abusing the asylum system to enter the United States.

“The asylum process does not mean you send 20,000 (people) across the river at a time and say I want asylum. That is not the process. The process is to go through the port of entry and claim asylum or do it at an embassy in your country,” Nettleton said.

We have to put our immigration system under control. He warned that we have to close the borders.

Within the year, about 154,000 Venezuelans, 195,000 Cubans, and 146,000 Nicaraguans were stopped at the southwestern border. AFP / Gregory Poole

Republicans have long claimed that Biden’s dismantling of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies amounted to welcome signs at the border.

Senator John F. Kennedy (R-Los Angeles) said the president “lied” to the American people about border security, and noted that his policies created the conditions at the border that led to the immigration crisis.

Democracy is based on mutual acceptance of rules, norms, and institutions. President Biden’s southern border policy has undermined this principle. He opened the entire southern border, looked in the eyes of the American people, lied and said the border was closed, Kennedy told Fox News Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre acknowledged the historic number of migrant encounters at the southern border, but said those who had no legal reason to enter the United States were expelled before she criticized Republicans for not agreeing with the administration’s calls for immigration reform, claiming the changes are necessary to fix a system wrecked by the Trump administration.

“We have solutions. We brought solutions on the first day of this administration. And she said the president was very clear that he brought forward a comprehensive immigration bill.

“And what we would like to see is that the Republicans decided to come to the negotiating table and help us deal with a really systemic problem that we have seen for decades when it comes to our immigration system, which by the way has been poorly managed and destroyed,” Jean-Pierre said.

She continued to denounce it as a “political ploy.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis He moved immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last week to illustrate the consequences of the Biden administration’s lax border policies.

Some politicians disagree with Biden’s approach and believe he is dismantling immigration policies. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

The The White House is watching too DeSantis, a Republican, is reportedly sending a planeload of immigrants to the president’s vacation home in Delaware.

Nettleton said the same immigration pattern will continue until the Biden administration does something to end it.

This will continue as long as we have the management that we have. Nothing will change because there is no desire to stop it. Until you start deporting everyone across the river, then it will stop.”