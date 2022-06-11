Biden races to expand alliance against Russia, but faces resistance

WASHINGTON – Even before the start of the war in Ukraine, an international coalition came together to rally the world against the Russian invasion so quickly that President Biden later wonder In “Purpose and Unity Found in Months That We’d Take Years to Achieve.”

Now, with the conflict entering its fourth month, US officials face the disappointing reality of the powerful countries alliance Stretching from North America through Europe to East Asia may not be enough to break the looming stalemate in Ukraine.

With increasing urgency, the Biden administration is trying to persuade or persuade countries that Washington considers neutral in the conflict — including India, Brazil, Israel and the Gulf Arab states — to join the campaign of economic sanctions, military support, and diplomatic pressure to continue isolating Russia and decisively end the war. Until now, few, if any, of them were willing, despite their presence Partnerships with the United States On other major security issues.