Biden pledges $500 million to stop deforestation in Brazil

On Thursday, President Biden will pledge $500 million over five years to fight deforestation in Brazil, a White House official said, in a move that would make the United States one of the largest donors to Amazon’s global fund.

But the pledge will require congressional approval, as Republicans overwhelmingly oppose international climate aid and have made it difficult for President Biden to deliver on his promises to help poor countries adapt to climate change.

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has been working with the Biden administration on many issues, including climate change, despite Mr. Lula’s criticism of US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Brazil set up the Amazon Fund, a conservation program, in 2008 and has funded efforts to reduce deforestation in the world’s largest rainforest. Norway, the first and largest contributor to the fund, has donated more than $1.2 billion. Germany Recently announced $217 million.