Biden news today: The president speaks with Zelensky before keynote speech on the Covid-19 pandemic

Biden supports suspending Putin’s removal but insists he won’t change his policy

Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The call comes after Biden indicated that Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power,” and while Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are discussing a de-escalation agreement in which Russia could withdraw its forces from the area near Kyiv.

After his call with the Ukrainian president, Biden will deliver a speech on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. The FDA has just Give permission for a second booster shot For all Americans over 50 who are clinically classified as highly vulnerable to the virus,

Meanwhile, after controversial nomination hearings that saw Republican senators debate critical race theory and its record-setting record of sentencing child sex offenders, Kitangi Brown-Jackson picked up a crucial supporter: Maine Senator Susan Collins, who became the first A Republican announces that she will vote to confirm the first Supreme Court nominee for Joe Biden.

The news included Ms. Jackson’s confirmation. She had already secured the support of West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who was believed to be most likely to withhold his support from among the 50 senators in his party.