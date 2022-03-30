Biden news today: The president speaks with Zelensky before keynote speech on the Covid-19 pandemic

Biden supports suspending Putin’s removal but insists he won’t change his policy
Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The call comes after Biden indicated that Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power,” and while Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are discussing a de-escalation agreement in which Russia could withdraw its forces from the area near Kyiv.
After his call with the Ukrainian president, Biden will deliver a speech on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. The FDA has just Give permission for a second booster shot For all Americans over 50 who are clinically classified as highly vulnerable to the virus,
Meanwhile, after controversial nomination hearings that saw Republican senators debate critical race theory and its record-setting record of sentencing child sex offenders, Kitangi Brown-Jackson picked up a crucial supporter: Maine Senator Susan Collins, who became the first A Republican announces that she will vote to confirm the first Supreme Court nominee for Joe Biden.
The news included Ms. Jackson’s confirmation. She had already secured the support of West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who was believed to be most likely to withhold his support from among the 50 senators in his party.
The United States will provide $500 million to support the Government of Ukraine
The United States will provide UkraineThe government with an additional $500 million in “Direct Budget Assistance” to support its operations as Ukrainian forces continue to fight the unprovoked Russian invasion.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest news from Washington, DC.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 30, 2022 18:20
BA.2 Omicron Covid-19 Alternate Now Dominant in the United States
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s scheduled comments on Covid-19 today, it’s worth noting that, as expected, variant BA.2 Omicron is now dominant among US infections.
Biden will provide an update on the state of the country’s fight against the pandemic at 1.30pm, after which he will get his second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
The booster injection is now available to all Americans over the age of 50.
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 30, 2022 17:58
White House readings of Zelensky’s call
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 30, 2022 17:28
Biden and Zelensky end an hour-long call
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have just finished a 55-minute call on the latest developments regarding the Russian attack on Ukraine.
Zelensky tweeted: “Just finished an hour long conversation with @Potos. A joint assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We talked about specific defense support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, and macro and humanitarian financial aid.”
Oliver O’ConnellMarch 30, 2022 17:19
Why has the FDA approved another booster for Covid
The FDA’s decision to approve a second booster shot – which Joe Biden is due to receive on camera later today – for those over his 50s comes as a new “brother” for the omicron variant, driving up case numbers in Europe. Numbers in the US are still low, and the standard two-dose and booster model still offers good protection against serious disease, but it’s clear that regulators still tend to be cautious even as life returns to something like its pre-pandemic nature. .
Andrew NottiMarch 30, 2022 16:48
Biden will get a second dose of Covid
As Joe Biden prepares to address the United States on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic, he is also preparing to receive his second booster shot — this after the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for another dose to all Americans over 50.
Andrew NottiMarch 30, 2022 16:18
White House: Biden talks with Zelensky
The White House said Joe Biden will soon speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to discuss our continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.” The two are also supposed to discuss Biden’s remark that Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power.”
Andrew NottiMarch 30, 2022 15:44
Biden administration recalibrates Russia’s nuclear strategy
The “kinetic” side of the Ukrainian conflict has so far appeared almost entirely on the Ukrainian territory, but the implications for the global strategic balance remain huge – especially in the nuclear sphere, since Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces into a “special regime” of combat service “two days later Only from his army’s invasion of the neighboring country.
The Biden administration and other NATO governments are now trying to rework their strategy for a Russian nuclear escalation, or even an accident involving nuclear reactors or waste storage facilities destroyed by invading forces.
Jonathan Tyron has this report.
Andrew NottiMarch 30, 2022 15:32
GOP Senator: Joe Biden Should Stop Talking
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, a hard-right Republican, has put Joe Biden on hold for his unwritten line declaring that Vladimir Putin “can’t stay in power.”
“I really think it would be best for everyone involved, to include Joe Biden, but especially to the American people, if the president simply stopped speaking out in an offhand manner,” he said in an interview with right-wing radio host Hugh. Hewitt yesterday, adding that he did not believe the president should “idlib” or even “answer questions or hold press conferences.”
“If we can get three years of Joe Biden to speak in a deliberate way about words that have been carefully reviewed and vetted… that would be much safer than what has happened over the past five days.”
Cotton’s grandiose proposal contrasts with criticism from many on the right who have long tried to claim that Biden is reluctant to speak to the press or answer questions.
Andrew NottiMarch 30, 2022 15:15
More from Susan Collins on supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson
Susan Collins’ office has released a full statement regarding her decision to vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. In it, the senator made it clear that she would not agree with every vote for Brown Jackson, but “that alone, however, does not disqualify him from disqualification.”
Andrew NottiMarch 30, 2022 14:49
More Stories
Mariupol was destroyed after the Russian bombing
Ukraine has offered neutrality in talks with Russia – what does that mean? | Ukraine
A top US general in Europe said there “may be” an intelligence gap in the US that has led the US to overestimate Russia’s capabilities.