Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil imports – US politics live | US news

Election officials discover the most populous county in Texas 10,000 votes by mail That was not mistakenly included in the vote count from last Tuesday’s primaries.

Harris County officials said 10,000 ballot papers — 6,000 Democrats and 4,000 Republicans — were scanned into the tabulation computer but not included in the unofficial results. The results will be added to the election results on Tuesday.

The results can affect the results of the local race for the state home, According to the Texas Tribune. Harold Duttona Democrat, is currently leading Candice Houston, one of the main contenders, by only 136 votes. Uncalculated votes could also determine the second candidate to run in the Democratic attorney general’s primary runoff. Joe Jaworskya former mayor of Galveston, heads the civil rights attorney Lee Merritt With more than 1400 votes.

It’s not clear what caused the error, but Harris County election officials said they are investigating. The bureau has already faced scrutiny for reporting results late after the primaries after there were more than 1,600 spoiled ballot papers. Some polls were short on election day, resulting in long queues.