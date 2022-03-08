March 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil imports – US politics live | US news

Aygen 1 hour ago 6 min read




16:14

Another update on all-inclusive packagethis time from the majority leader in the House of Representatives Steny Hoyer:

Lauren Gambino
(@laurenegambino)

Major Hoyer says the sweeping bill is being written ‘now’ and hopefully will be finalized ‘within hours’ for consideration ‘hopefully’ on Wednesday

“We don’t want an additional commercial register,” he said.


March 8, 2022




16:10

The House Intelligence Committee is holding a public hearing on global threats, with testimony from:

  • Avril HainesDirector National Intelligence
  • Bill BurnsDirector CIA
  • Christopher RayDirector FBI
  • general Paul NakasoneDirector The National Security Agency
  • Lieutenant general Scott PerrierDirector Defense Intelligence Agency

Craig Kaplan
(CraigCaplan)

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine dominates the questioning of top US intelligence community officials at today’s House Intelligence Committee hearing on global threats. https://t.co/0WWQtCXXRQ


March 8, 2022

Jeff Selden
(@jseldin)

the new: “#put it in He feels sad because the West does not give him proper respect and sees this as a war [#Ukraine] A hat he can’t afford to lose.” Tweet embedHaines


March 8, 2022

Jeff Selden
(@jseldin)

New: “Our analysts believe that such setbacks are unlikely to deter Putin, and instead may escalate, essentially doubling in order to achieve # ukrainian disarmament and neutrality to prevent it from merging with the United States and @NATO“for every Tweet embedHaines


March 8, 2022




15:54

As Friday’s deadline approaches Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer He says they are nearing the end when it comes to negotiations about all-inclusive package for government funding.

Jake Sherman
(JakeSherman)

🚨SCHUMER IN OMNI: “We’re almost done, we’re very close. I hope it will be done in the next few hours.”


March 8, 2022




15:39

Election officials discover the most populous county in Texas 10,000 votes by mail That was not mistakenly included in the vote count from last Tuesday’s primaries.

Harris County officials said 10,000 ballot papers — 6,000 Democrats and 4,000 Republicans — were scanned into the tabulation computer but not included in the unofficial results. The results will be added to the election results on Tuesday.

The results can affect the results of the local race for the state home, According to the Texas Tribune. Harold Duttona Democrat, is currently leading Candice Houston, one of the main contenders, by only 136 votes. Uncalculated votes could also determine the second candidate to run in the Democratic attorney general’s primary runoff. Joe Jaworskya former mayor of Galveston, heads the civil rights attorney Lee Merritt With more than 1400 votes.

It’s not clear what caused the error, but Harris County election officials said they are investigating. The bureau has already faced scrutiny for reporting results late after the primaries after there were more than 1,600 spoiled ballot papers. Some polls were short on election day, resulting in long queues.




15:13

Senator Ron Johnson He is now retracting his comments on Breitbart News Radio, in which he discussed cancellation and replacement Obama Care – The Affordable Care Act – if Republicans win the White House and the House And the Senate The majority in 2024.

“For example, if we want to repeal and replace Obamacare — I still think we need to reform our health care system — we need to put the plan in place so that we can implement it once we take office, not knock like we did last time and we failed,” he said. On air on Monday.

He later explained, “During a radio interview, I used our failure to repeal and replace Obamacare as an example of how we should be prepared to put forward whatever agenda items we decide to run. I wasn’t suggesting that repealing and replacing Obamacare should be one of those priorities. Even when we tried and failed, I consistently said That our efforts should focus on repairing the damage Obamacare has done and transitioning to a functioning health system.”

Senator Ron Johnson
(@SenRonJohnson)

Today’s false attacks are just desperate attempts by Biden, Pelosi and their allies in the media to divert attention from the failings of their rule.

I will continue to expose the failures of democratic governance and the harm they have caused to the people of Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/26IFrfO93g


March 8, 2022

During the interview, he said his party’s main goal was to block the agenda of Biden and the Democrats so that Republicans could – as he hoped – win majorities in the House and Senate in mid-term.




14:55

even though Joe Biden He is expected to announce in less than an hour that he will be Russian oil import banit seems the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi You don’t want to take a chance.

Jennifer Jacobs
(@JenniferJJacobs)

Pelosi told the convention of Democrats that the US House of Representatives is moving forward with a vote on the Russian oil embargo law, Tweet embed reports. (This is despite the White House telling them not to.)


March 8, 2022

Jennifer Jacobs
(@JenniferJJacobs)

Pelosi told her fellow Democrats this morning that the White House had repeatedly told her that Biden would ban US imports of Russian oil (and then he didn’t).

The White House will announce action today. But Pelosi continues to take action in Congress anyway.


March 8, 2022




14:44

Martin Bingley

Monday evening, the Senate unanimously passed Emmett Till Antilynching Law, bill to make lynching a federal hate crime. These efforts have failed for more than a century.

Bobby Rushthe Democrat from Illinois who introduced the procedure in the House, He said: Despite more than 200 attempts to ban this heinous form of racial terrorism at the federal level, never before. Today we have corrected that historical injustice. next station: [Joe Biden’s] Desk.”

New Jersey Democrat Cory BookerSenate co-sponsor with Tim Scott South Carolina, Republic of He said: “It is too late to reckon with this dark chapter in our history and I am proud of the bipartisan support for passing this important legislation.”

Subject to Biden’s signature, the bill would make lynching a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The last time a bill like this failed, it was Senator Rand Paul, of Kentucky, who was to blame. This time three House Republicans voted against it: Thomas Massey Kentucky, Chip Roy from Texas and Andrew Clyde Georgia.

The full story about the events in the Senate on Monday is here.

Here, meanwhile, is an interview with Kristen Turner, director of the Academy Award-nominated short film Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day. You must read it:




14:26

Biden predicts Russian oil import ban

Hello, live blog readers. Happy tuesday.

After pressure from both parties CongressThe New York Times and other outlets Reports Joe Biden is expected to announce this morning Ban on Russian oil imports.

He is scheduled to speak at 10.45 a.m. ET.

The expected announcement comes amid reports of a bipartisan bill seeking to ban the import of Russian oil, to allow Administration to Imposing customs duties On other Russian goods and comment Kremlin From WTO, Can make it to vote in the home This week, the Washington Post Reports.

Moreover, the top leaders of the four congressional trade committees announced yesterday Bipartisan legislation seeks to sever all trade ties with Russia and BelarusAn ally of the Kremlin.

White House Press Secretary, Jane Psaki, said yesterday Biden He was hesitant about whether to support a ban on importing Russian oil, as the price of gas jumped across the country.

“The president’s message is that he will do everything in his power to minimize the impact on the American people, including the price of gas in the tank,” she said.

But a Quinnipiac University survey found that despite having to pay an average of more than $4 a gallon at the pump — more than $5 a gallon in California — 71% of Americans Support for an embargo on Russian oil.

Congress is also looking to increase the aid package for Ukraine Who is required 10 billion dollars to $12 billion. As we reported yesterday, the funding will be part of a 1.5 trillion dollars inclusive A package of US government funding that includes proposed funding for Relief from covid. The deadline to pass that package is Friday.

Andrew Desiderio
(@AndrewDesiderio)

In just 10 days, the Biden administration emergency Ukraine The request for aid has grown from $6 billion to $10 billion and now $12 billion for all senators.

It will be attached to the comprehensive funding bill expected to pass this week.


March 7, 2022

Stay tuned for more.

See also  Blinken: The United States is "actively looking" to help supply combat aircraft to Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Latest news of the war between Russia and Ukraine: live updates

9 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Biden is considering easing sanctions on Venezuela to isolate Russia and increase oil production

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Russia does not attend UN court hearing on Ukrainian ‘genocide’

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

5 min read

EU master plan released: This is how Europe will shake up Russia’s energy dependence

57 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Shell BP to withdraw from Russian oil and gas

59 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Kanye West writes he’s dead in a dark poem

60 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

Psychological NASA Gets Huge Solar Arrays for 1.5 Billion Miles Journey to a Metal-Rich Asteroid

1 hour ago Izer