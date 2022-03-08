Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil imports – US politics live | US news

16:14
16:10
15:54
15:39
Election officials discover the most populous county in Texas 10,000 votes by mail That was not mistakenly included in the vote count from last Tuesday’s primaries.
Harris County officials said 10,000 ballot papers — 6,000 Democrats and 4,000 Republicans — were scanned into the tabulation computer but not included in the unofficial results. The results will be added to the election results on Tuesday.
The results can affect the results of the local race for the state home, According to the Texas Tribune. Harold Duttona Democrat, is currently leading Candice Houston, one of the main contenders, by only 136 votes. Uncalculated votes could also determine the second candidate to run in the Democratic attorney general’s primary runoff. Joe Jaworskya former mayor of Galveston, heads the civil rights attorney Lee Merritt With more than 1400 votes.
It’s not clear what caused the error, but Harris County election officials said they are investigating. The bureau has already faced scrutiny for reporting results late after the primaries after there were more than 1,600 spoiled ballot papers. Some polls were short on election day, resulting in long queues.
15:13
14:55
14:44
Monday evening, the Senate unanimously passed Emmett Till Antilynching Law, bill to make lynching a federal hate crime. These efforts have failed for more than a century.
Bobby Rushthe Democrat from Illinois who introduced the procedure in the House, He said: Despite more than 200 attempts to ban this heinous form of racial terrorism at the federal level, never before. Today we have corrected that historical injustice. next station: [Joe Biden’s] Desk.”
New Jersey Democrat Cory BookerSenate co-sponsor with Tim Scott South Carolina, Republic of He said: “It is too late to reckon with this dark chapter in our history and I am proud of the bipartisan support for passing this important legislation.”
Subject to Biden’s signature, the bill would make lynching a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
The last time a bill like this failed, it was Senator Rand Paul, of Kentucky, who was to blame. This time three House Republicans voted against it: Thomas Massey Kentucky, Chip Roy from Texas and Andrew Clyde Georgia.
The full story about the events in the Senate on Monday is here.
Here, meanwhile, is an interview with Kristen Turner, director of the Academy Award-nominated short film Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day. You must read it:
14:26
