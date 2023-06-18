Biden held his first new political rally in an important position

President Joe Biden recently addressed union members in Philadelphia, his first political rally since launching his re-election campaign in April. The event was intended to strengthen support among white working-class voters and solidify a key part of his political coalition.

The AFL-CIO, which represents 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers, endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week. It was the first endorsement by the AFL-CIO in a US presidential election. At the rally, Biden thanked the support and emphasized the importance of support ahead of the upcoming election.

Biden’s frequent participation in union events highlights how important he views the labor movement to securing his second term.

Union leaders hailed him as one of the most pro-union leaders in history. During his time in office, Biden promoted collective bargaining at companies, reversing former President Donald Trump’s policies that weakened labor protections and making it easier for union workers to participate in infrastructure projects across the country.

In his speech, Biden touched on his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which has received bipartisan support in Congress. He mentioned that 32,000 infrastructure projects have already been started under his government.

Although he won 57% of unionized households nationwide in 2020, compared to Trump’s 40%, according to Edison Research, Biden’s relationship with unions has not always been smooth during his presidency. Some unions criticized him for signing into law a nationwide rail strike in December, while others expressed concern about his support for electric vehicles.

However, Seth Harris, a former senior labor adviser to Biden and now a law professor at Northeastern University in Boston, believes so.

The president’s push to create millions of jobs that don’t require a college degree through the Infrastructure and Climate Act will help win over remaining skeptics in the labor movement.

Cover image: Hannah Beer/Bloomberg via Getty Images