July 14, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Biden declined to say he would file the Khashoggi murder case in Saudi Arabia

Aygen 21 mins ago 2 min read
“My views on Khashoggi are categorically and positively clear, and I have not been silent on the question of human rights,” Biden said on Thursday when asked if he would bring up Khashoggi during his meeting with the Saudi leadership expected to be held on Friday.

When Biden travels to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman and his advisers, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Some US officials told CNN they hoped MBS and Biden would spend some time in private as part of the meeting, although the choreography will likely be prompted by the Saudi hosts.

The president on Thursday defended his decision to travel to Saudi Arabia and meet with Mohammed bin Salman, which drew bipartisan criticism back home. He said the purpose of the trip was to advance American interests.

“There are many issues at stake that I want to make clear that we can continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum — a vacuum that China and/or Russia fills, against the interests of both Israel and the United States. Many other countries and countries are,” Biden said.

Biden said he would deliver a “direct message” to the Saudi leadership on Friday — “a message of peace and extraordinary opportunities that a more stable and integrated region can bring to the region and the world at large, frankly.”

While oil production is not expected to be the main topic of the meeting, US officials expect the topic to be brought up – there is hope that the kingdom will commit to increasing production in the weeks following the meeting. Biden said Thursday that his reason for going to Saudi Arabia is “much broader” than just oil and that he’s traveling there to advance American interests.

See also  In St Barts, Roman Abramovich renovated a football field and helped rebuild after the hurricane. As sanctions against Russia's oligarchs mount, islanders say "they don't want to end it."

He indicated that he will meet with many leaders of the Middle East and attend the meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council plus three – Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

Biden said he has a chance to fix the “mistake” of “stepping away from our influence in the Middle East,” another reference to the Trump administration.

This story has been updated with additional information.

