Biden Administration Offers Legal Path to Thousands of Venezuelan Immigrants to the United States

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelans via a humanitarian parole scheme, although the scope of the program was much narrower than a similar one for Ukrainians.

The parole plan would give Venezuelans a narrow legal route into the United States and the administration hopes they will apply for it remotely and travel to the United States instead of making the dangerous journey to the southwestern border.

The Department of Homeland Security also said it would expand its use of the public health rule to begin expelling Venezuelan-Mexicans illegally crossing the US border.

Reliance on the Trump-era pandemic law has crystallized the Biden administration’s balanced work on refugee aid and tightened border controls in the face of Republican attacks on President Biden’s immigration policy and record numbers of illegal border crossings. And there is no guarantee that only 27 days before the midterms, it will have the desired effect.