Biden administration considers humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is considering a humanitarian parole program for Venezuelans who have fled political instability and poverty in droves, according to administration officials familiar with the proposed plan, which the administration hopes will discourage Venezuelans from illegally crossing the southwestern border.

If implemented, the program for Venezuelans would be similar to that of a Humanitarian program for Ukrainianswhich allows a family member or sponsor in the United States to apply on behalf of the refugee and the obligation to provide them with financial assistance while they are in the country.

While the Ukrainian program received bipartisan support, the Republicans were less welcoming of the Venezuelans, with more than 150,000 of them arrested on the US southwestern border from October 2021 through the end of August.

The humanitarian parole program will not apply to Venezuelans already in the country, but the hope is that it will encourage immigrants to seek refuge in the United States without traveling north on foot, rather than crossing the border illegally. Venezuelans in their home country or who have crossed into a neighboring country legally will be eligible for the program. Official ports of entry have been closed to immigrants since the start of the pandemic, effectively forcing those intending to reach the United States to take a more dangerous route to cross illegally.