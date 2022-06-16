Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ includes dance and country tracks

Just hours after Beyoncé announced it Upcoming sixth solo album “Renaissance,It will arrive on July 29, diverse More information about the release from a source familiar with the project.

The source says the album will feature both ballads and country music, with contributions from acclaimed songwriter Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 song “Hello” as well as Adele, Taylor Swift, and Jonas Bruce’s songs. The private group, OneRepublic. Also reportedly co-starring is Raphael Sadek, who has made songs for Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, and Andra Day in addition to his excellent solo albums, and executive producer “A Seat at the Table,” Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed sister Solange album of 2016.

It wasn’t clear if Country Songs would appear as a separate album or as part of the first release of “Renaissance”. Country isn’t new terrain for the singer: “Daddy Lessons,” from 2016’s “Lemonade,” is heavy on wang and covered in chicks (then known as Dixie Chicks).

While the source didn’t say so, it also seems possible Beyonce A new song could be dropping as soon as tonight in honor of Juneteenth, as it did with her song “Black Parade” in 2020.

A representative of Beyonce did not immediately respond diverseRequest confirmation or more information.

Fans have already scoured information that the album will contain 16 tracks, and the fact that it is a multi-part release is evident from the face that it has been called “Act 1.” Beyoncé’s website also offered pre-orders on four different packaged album sets, “Pose” bills 1-4 including CD, T-shirt and box. However, since they all ship on album release day, they’re likely just different packages for “Act 1.”

The only general information about the music on the album comes from British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who wrote with a distinctly British zeal for the magazine. Beyoncé cover feature: “Immediately, a wall of sound hit me. Loud noises and violent rhythms combine and in a split second I’m back in the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, turns your mind on cultures and subcultures, into Our people past and present, the music that will unite so many on the dance floor, the music that touches your soul. As always with Beyoncé, it’s all about intentions. I sit, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

Beyoncé has already released four albums since her 2016 blockbuster release of “Lemonade,” though none have been the full-blown solo albums for Beyoncé: In 2018, she dropped Everything Love, a team with husband Jay-Z under the name Carters; In April of 2019, she released “Homecoming, an album of her stellar 2018 performance at Coachella Festivalwhich was accompanied by a full marching band (which was also released as a special on Netflix as part of a 60 million dollar deal ; That summer she followed up with “The Lion King: The Gift,” a companion album to the Disney movie that featured several new songs from her – featuring contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Donald Glover and others – as well as songs featuring 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, and African artists like Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, and others; A deluxe version of this album featuring three additional tracks was released a year later.