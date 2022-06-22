Beyoncé’s new song is an anthem for the great resignation

Fans immediately dubbed the “hymn to the great quit” on social media, skipping a beat, posting memes and sweeping tweets to match Queen Bey’s motivational message to ditch the bustle culture and get back to “sleep well at night.”

“You still can’t get over how Beyoncé is about to spur a mass resignation before we live off the sentiment now,” Another fan tweeted.

The song, Beyoncé’s first single since Juneteenth last year, blends ’90s club culture with the pride vibes of 2022. It’s an inescapable summer psalm, thickly sampling from early ’90s “Show Me Love” by Robin S and vocals from Big Freedia, a New Orleans “bounce-back” rapper, also known as heavy booty shake.

“Free your anger / Release your mind / Release your job / Release the tide / Release your trade / De-stress / Release your love / Forget the rest,” sings Big Freedia, lyrics incorporating both the social and economic fatigue of the pandemic and the desire to be free from it.

In the past 12 months, a record number of Americans They “launched” themselves from their jobs For a variety of reasons: pandemic exhaustion, the desire for a better salary or benefits, or the need to care for children or elderly relatives during a pandemic.

Balancing job vacancies with job seekers, dubbed the “Big Resignation,” means there are now roughly two job openings for every unemployed worker, a situation that Fed Chair Powell has described as “unhealthy.”

Last week, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage It points to a bold attempt to curb spiraling inflation and cool the economy – but the move could also rock the job market.

Against this backdrop, Break My Soul immediately resonated with fans — and economists.

“Really JOLTS time in the spotlight,” Labor economist Nick Bunker tweeted, Referring to the monthly report that lists the number of people who have left their jobs.