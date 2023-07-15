Beyoncé Supports Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ Exhibition in Stunning Selfies – Painting

Mike Coppola / G.I

Beyoncé was a proud wife this week, supporting Jay-Z as the Brooklyn Public Library unveiled an honorary exhibit of the billionaire star.

The “Break My Soul” singer took to Instagram on Friday (July 13) to share a series of snaps from the grand opening ceremony, where she rocked a sunset red vinyl skirt with a matching mesh top, complete with a sky-high ponytail and shades of brown. Throughout the footage, Bay is seen posing with Jay and the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy.

“The Book of HOV” Exhibition – Based on the rapper’s lyrics in DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated 2022 anthem. “God did” – Features “Archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and citations, plus videos and artifacts from every aspect of Jay-Z’s career.”

