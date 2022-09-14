Better Call Saul Emmys 2023 Eligibility, White Lotus Class Change – The Hollywood Reporter

Is Emmy season ever truly During? TV glut and the mass obsession with awards has amplified TV Awards The race is in an affair all year round. So while there may be a slight break from the FYC billboards, panels and performances, they’ll be back soon – Even if no one has seen the show itself. With that in mind, here are a few topics to watch out for for the upcoming Emmy season.

1. The best of Saul on demandlast chance

Even the most casual netizen has likely encountered some hysteria about constant disdain for The best of Saul on demandespecially given the Too bad The final season of the spin-off ended a few weeks ago. The hype is not without merit. The AMC drama has never won an Emmy, despite 46 nominations. (until How did you meet your father He’s got two wins this year.) Well, it’s not over yet. Like the main series he produced, SaulThe final round was divided into two parts. Six episodes that aired in the summer, including episodes featuring guest appearances by Emmy bait Carol Burnett, will be eligible in 2023. This includes all categories, so there are still some episodes of Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk, Peter Gould and their co-workers to access. To salute at least one swan song.

2. Weird things This one will sit

Saul It wasn’t the only series that split its season in half, but Weird things You likely won’t be part of the Emmys’ conversation next year. There’s always a chance – especially given that bloated runtime for that ending – that Netflix You could ask the Academy of Television to consider one of the two episodes a TV movie. After all, this year’s nominations prove that the film category has become weird compilation For Emmy hopefuls who stand no chance anywhere else, but it seems like it’s too much of a stretch in this case. The most likely scenario is that Weird thingsEmmy’s chances aren’t on the table until the fifth and final season airs — likely before the former teens who control the cast are old enough to rent cars and run for president.

3. Limited or not limited?

The Academy of Television’s board of directors often accommodates the pleas of studios and platforms trying to screen series in categories where strategists believe the show is a better fit (read: they’re more likely to be nominated). hour show – The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, for example – would compete as a drama without such appeal. But this group also says “no” more often. This might be the answer HBO You will get it if the pitches white lotus As a limited series again. Emmy rules state that a series can only compete in limited/anthology categories if there are no recurring characters or events. The second season of Monday Night Limited Series Big Winner Featuring the swanky luxury hotel chain and Emmy Award winner Jennifer Coolidge playing the same character. It won’t be anything official until the council weighs in early next year (likely between February and April) – but, barring some disastrous dip in hype, don’t be surprised if The white lotus The transitions to comedy categories are coming in 2023.

4. Netflix vs. HBO, Round Six

Embarrassment of riches is never enough. In Hollywood, one has to have the most embarrassing awkwardness of getting rich. This is why the discrepancy between Netflix and HBO (both between number of nominations and total wins) has become the source of annual bragging, controversy, and speculation across town. This year the Emmys delivered a decisive victory for the HBO Emmy darling legacy, by both measurements, but it happened one year after a similarly strong showing from the gushing enemy. That won’t dissipate in 2023. If anything, the fact that 2021 wins is a drama the crown (Netflix) and Dramatic Winner for 2020 and 2022 Succession (HBO) will be competing against each other for the first time in three years and will add more, ahem, drama for racing. Participate in the unexpected annual competition of what’s on the deck in the Limited Series classes, and you’ll have a real horse race – and in the economy of layoffs, dives and mergers, a trip to the loser’s glue factory isn’t necessarily off the table.

5. Let the winners speak

Interrupt the awards analysis for some minor editing. The people who win prizes deserve their time in the fluorescent sun of the Microsoft Theater. It shouldn’t be put off until the audience can put up with another montage of unfiltered cop shows. And they certainly shouldn’t share their professional highs with a late-night host who plays at Bernie’s Weekend. Sure, Jennifer Coolidge To be interrupted by dance music It was funny. And there’s almost certainly no beef left in between Quinta Bronson and Jimmy Kimmel. But, in the lead up to the 2023 show, these moments will be resurrected again — just like the “slap” that will be the next Oscar season. It would be wise for the producers to make sure that such incidents do not recur.