Bette Midler and Macy Gray have addressed the backlash to transphobic comments

Midler was criticized for tweeting “Women of the world! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives, and even our name!”
She tweeted, “They no longer call us ‘women’, they call us ‘birth people’ or ‘menstruating women’, and even ‘people who have a vagina!”‘ “Don’t let them wipe you out! Every human on earth owes you a debt!”
“There was no intent of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that,” she concluded.
Gray caused some annoyance after appearing on Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored and commented, “I’m going to say this and everyone will hate me but as a woman, just because you go changing (your body) parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”
“My statement on Piers Morgan was blatantly misunderstood. I hate no one,” she said. “I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their own body and to live their truth.”
More Stories
Carlos Santana collapses during the Michigan-Billboard concert
Chris Rock and Like Bell Out on a picnic in Santa Monica, the couple looks pretty serious
Stranger Things Season 5 will have a shorter episode duration than Season 4