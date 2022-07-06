Bette Midler and Macy Gray have addressed the backlash to transphobic comments

Midler was criticized for tweeting “Women of the world! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives, and even our name!”

She tweeted, “They no longer call us ‘women’, they call us ‘birth people’ or ‘menstruating women’, and even ‘people who have a vagina!”‘ “Don’t let them wipe you out! Every human on earth owes you a debt!”

Tuesday, The “Police” star retweeted An opinion piece from the New York Times wrote, “People of the World! My tweet about women was in response to this wonderful and well-written New York Times article on July 3rd.”

“There was no intent of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that,” she concluded.