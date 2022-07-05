Bette Midler accused of “demonizing” transgender people with a controversial tweet

Bette Midler has been asked by fans to “do a better job,” after they claimed the star’s recent tweet “distorted transgender people.”

The hocus pocus An actress, 76, recently posted on Twitter: “Women of the world! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives, and even our names!”

She continued, “They no longer call us ‘women.’ They call us ‘birth people’ or ‘menstruating people’, and even ‘people who have vaginas!’ Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you.”

However, many fans responded in the comments, criticizing Midler for her “disappointing” message.

“Really disappointed by this as a trans man and Bette Midler fan,” one user wrote, adding that “inclusion of trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does no harm to women.”

Actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney stepped in to respond to Midlerwrites: “That’s not true. xxx”.

Comedian and author Shabarak Khorsende also contributed to the discussion, saying, “I’m excited to have drinks with some of the people they went to school with…we’re having a menstruating night!” Let me know when this happens. Right now, it’s just a nice indication of the inclusion of a small minority.”

Another fan explained, “Many people use this language to be more inclusive of transgender people.”

“What words would you use to be inclusive with transgender men who still had a uterus and could get pregnant?” Someone asked.

“This is because women don’t just menstruate, give birth or have a vagina. Trans men do all these things, as non-binary people do,” one wrote. “I love you so much Pete, but you should do better here.”

Activist Bantee Bliss Midler warned against “falling into fictitious nonsense against transitory panic.”

“No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare situations, where appropriate, they use blanket language. That’s it,” Bantee Bliss added.

Another fan commented, “You started your bathroom career and you’re like All Brides… You should know better than this tweet defaming transgender people for no reason.”

This reaction comes shortly after 1993 hocus pocuswhich starred Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najmi as witches from 17th century Salem, Massachusetts, Announced an imminent sequel.