Bethenny Frankel Rips Kardashians for Photo Editing

Bethenny Frankel He says no one can keep up with the Kardashians when it comes to photo editing… Accusing the family of taking pictures too much, this has become something that hurts “normal” women.
We got the former NYC ‘RHONY’ star and asked her to expand on her recent statements against photoshopped social media posts…and she went to the Kardashian family.
Kim Kardashian shoots again after people ask for her belly button in Photoshop
Bethenny says KimAnd the renal And the Kaylee They make American mothers feel bad about their natural bodies by using their fortune to get plastic surgery and hiring professionals to edit their photos in a way that makes people compare themselves to the elusive beauty.
As for Bethenny, she says the Kardashians’ social media pages are slowly deceiving people into believing that what they’re posting is an accurate representation of women’s bodies… and she says that the more people view the edited photos, the blurred the lines.
Bethenny says the practice is not inspiring or ambitious for the millions of mothers who she says are insecure about their bodies.
Khloe Kardashian admits to taking real photos in Disneyland photos
This isn’t your usual rant against the Kardashians—she says this is a serious problem, and she fears the altered photos could cause her 12-year-old daughter to develop an eating disorder or become depressed.
BF posted some photoshopped photos on her social media to highlight what’s going on with celebrity accounts… and she told us it took an entire day to properly edit the photo.
Bethany has no problem with makeup and wants people to be happy with who they are… celebrity advocates to be honest about plastic surgery and to stop passing off filtered, artificially perfected photos as candid moments.
