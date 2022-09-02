Bethenny Frankel Rips Kardashians for Photo Editing



Play video content



TMZ.com

Bethenny Frankel He says no one can keep up with the Kardashians when it comes to photo editing… Accusing the family of taking pictures too much, this has become something that hurts “normal” women.

We got the former NYC ‘RHONY’ star and asked her to expand on her recent statements against photoshopped social media posts…and she went to the Kardashian family.

Bethenny says KimAnd the renal And the Kaylee They make American mothers feel bad about their natural bodies by using their fortune to get plastic surgery and hiring professionals to edit their photos in a way that makes people compare themselves to the elusive beauty.

As for Bethenny, she says the Kardashians’ social media pages are slowly deceiving people into believing that what they’re posting is an accurate representation of women’s bodies… and she says that the more people view the edited photos, the blurred the lines.

Bethenny says the practice is not inspiring or ambitious for the millions of mothers who she says are insecure about their bodies.

This isn’t your usual rant against the Kardashians—she says this is a serious problem, and she fears the altered photos could cause her 12-year-old daughter to develop an eating disorder or become depressed.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

BF posted some photoshopped photos on her social media to highlight what’s going on with celebrity accounts… and she told us it took an entire day to properly edit the photo.