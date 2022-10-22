Best weekend deals: Google Pixel 7, Apple MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more

Another weekend, another roundup of the best tech deals of the week. Today Dealmaster features generous gift card offers on the best Android phones available, the newly released Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pixel 7 Pro is available on Amazon at regular retail price $899, but a big $200 Amazon gift card comes with your new phone. Similarly, the Pixel 7 is shown in $599 With an additional $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Our review of the new Pixels, published this week, was very positive. The Pixel’s top-notch camera, bulge-free software, and sleek and functional design are the standout features we’ve come to expect from Google year after year. We don’t feel that the 7 and 7 Pro are much better than Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (Also for sale $399 And the $649, Straight). So, if you don’t mind missing out on the macro camera, the previous generation Pixel is still an excellent buy, especially with their respective discounts.

There is, too A large number From Google Nest smart speakers and smart displays for sale from Wellbots, all match their all-time lows for every device. Elsewhere on the web, we have previous generation discounts Apple TV 4KAnd the MacBook Bros And the Atmosphere From different generations, a handful of 4K OLED TVs from SamsungAnd the LGAnd the Sony, and much more. Check out the full curated list of the week’s best deals below.

Ars Technica may receive compensation for sales from the links in this post through Affiliate Programs.

