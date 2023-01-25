Best prospects off the pitch 2023

MLB Pipeline will reveal its Top 100 Prospects for 2023 at 7 PM ET tomorrow with a One-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Prior to the release of the Top 100 Players, we will examine the top 10 prospective baseball players at each position.
We’ve saved our list of the top 10 best sites for the past. Just look at these players.
Corbin Carroll (D-backs) offers the best combination of hitting ability and speed among all prospects, with Sal Frelick (Brewers) not far behind. No one can top Jordan Walker (the Cardinals)’ amazing combo of raw strength and arm strength.
Jackson Chorio (Brewers) was the breakout prospect for the 2022 season, and James Wood (Nationals) was right there with him. July’s second-place finisher, Druw Jones (D-backs), has the best chance of all of these players—perhaps of all prospects—for at least one extra gear across the board. Pete Crowe-Armstrong (Cubs) is the consensus best defenseman in all of the minors.
Top 10 (ETA)
1. Corbin Carroll, DD Fullback (2023)
2. Jordan Walker, Cardinals (2023)
3. Jackson Chorio, Brewers (2024)
4. Drew Jones, D linebacker (2026)
5. James Wood, Nationals (2025)
6. Zack Finn, The Rockies (2024)
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (2024)
8. Sal Frelick, Brewers Company (2023)
9. Robert Hussell III, Nationals (2024)
10. Colton Kauser, Orioles (2023)
full list”
Hit: Frelick (70)
Frelick has as much hitting ability as any college player from the 2021 draft, and all he’s done since turning pro is bat . 331 in 154 games — including . 365 in 46 Triple-A contests last year. He repeatedly throws all types of pitches with his combined left swing, and his extra speed allows him to convert ground balls into strikeouts.
Power: Walker (65)
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Walker not only has the bat speed, strength, and leverage to create huge raw power, but also the hitting ability and zone control to translate into production. He went deep 20 times to Double-A last season, consistent with his age, and could double that total at his big-league peak.
Run: Carroll (80)
Carroll showed his top speed after being called up by Arizona in August, and posted The highest average sprint speed (30.7 ft/s) for any major in 2022. He uses his speed to maximum advantage, hitting the ground running for hits, stealing bases (33 in 39 attempts between majors and minors last season) and chasing fly balls from hole to gap.
Field: Crew Armstrong (80)
Scouts give top marks to Crow-Armstrong for his skills at center field. He covers a huge amount of ground with a combination of extra pace, reads and accurate knocking, and his solid arm strength also averages better than most players in his position.
Top cap: Jones
Jones reminds top-ranked MLB Pipeline 2022 draft scouts of his father, Andrew, who made five All-Star games and won 10 Gold Gloves in 17 seasons in the big leagues. He is a five-tool potential center fielder with an advanced hitting sense, as well as a power potential, above-average speed, defense, and arm strength.
Top floor: Carroll
At a minimum, Carroll should be hitting average, wreaking havoc on the bases and contending for Gold Gloves in center field. The amount of power he produces will determine how big of a star he becomes—and he slammed four homers in his first 32 games in the Majors.
Rookie of the Year: Carol
Carroll is a frontrunner for National League Rookie of the Year awards, and Walker and Frelick could each win the award, too. Kauser sleeper in the American League run.
Top Rookie: Chorio
At the start of 2022, Chorio had yet to debut in the United States. It didn’t take long for the Scout community to get over it once it did. He became one of the top prospects in baseball after hauling .288/.342/.538 with 20 home runs and 16 steals as he rose from Single-A to Double-A as an 18-year-old. He’s an electric athlete who can wield all four extras, with his fringe arm being the only exception.
Humble start: Chorio
There are no truly humble beginnings on this list, which includes eight first-round picks, a second-round manager with first-round money and a seven-figure international signing. They average $4.08 million in cash bonuses, with low man Chourio averaging $1.8 million as the best prospect in the Brewers International class of 2021.
Most provable: Hustle
Hassell endured a choppy 2022 season in which the Padres sent him to the Nationals in a Juan Soto trade, slashed .273/.357/.407 with 11 tackles and 24 steals between High-A and Double-A, then broke right up Hamati in the Arizona Fall League. Some evaluators are in favor of his putter and believe he will develop power of at least 20 while remaining in the center, though others question whether he is more of a spinner with less pop and more suited to the corner.
Stay tuned: Elijah Green, Nationals
Green had the highest cap in the 2022 draft with a combination of dual raw strength plus speed to match his center field range and arm strength. The son of former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green comes with swing and miss issues and had a strike rate of 40.4 percent in his Rookie-ball debut.
More Stories
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results: 11 tips, including hope for Alex Rodriguez and Carlos Beltrán
Eight-time Gold Glove 3B Scott Rolen inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Rui Hachimura Trade Scores: Lakers earn high mark by fulfilling need; The Wizards make another disappointing move