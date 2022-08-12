Best moments, scenes and more

Major League Baseball is back in Heaven tonight. Or is it Iowa?

The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds meet on a soccer field next to the set of the famous 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” where Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) builds a baseball field in the middle of his cornfields in the direction of a mysterious voice telling him, “If I built it, they’ll come.”



1 related

The 2021 game was a back-and-forth between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. Lazy Yankees Aaron Judge And the Giancarlo Stanton He went deep in the ninth inning of four rounds to put the Yankees ahead by one. This joy did not last long, like White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson It was bred in dark cornfields for a two-stage walking tour.

This year’s edition has a lot to live up to, and we’ll be there every step of the way to chronicle one of MLB’s coolest new innovations. Follow us here.

Quite the crowd

Field of Dreams is a sale with an advertised presence of 7823. – Jesse Rogers

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Scoring early and often

The Cubs did not wait long to score their first runs. starting from Seiya Suzuki Leadership patrick wisdom At home, they hit three runs at the top of the first.

father and son moment

Prior to the first game, Reds greats Ken Grievey and Ken Griffey Jr. emerged from the cornfields for the “win” right, followed by the current Reds and Cubs. Everyone walked together to the field where they were met by the Hall of Famers and former players from each squad. Cubs legend Ferguson Jenkins then threw the first pitch to former Reds star Johnny Bench. – Jesse Rogers

“Hey dad, do you want to fish?” The Griffeys make us shred. #MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/FPXuppj11x – MLB (MLB) August 11, 2022

take it all in it

Before the match, the Cubs and Reds players enjoyed a tour of the stadium. A path through cornfields leads to the location where scenes from the 1989 sports drama were filmed.

“Wait, so bulls is the way?” pic.twitter.com/uhcD8pWPLt – Chicago Cubs August 11, 2022

You people are guests of my offspring. pic.twitter.com/rYUZ5hn31s – Cincinnati Reds August 11, 2022

Red mascots also participated in sightseeing.