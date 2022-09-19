Bermuda, Britain’s oldest overseas territory, watches the Queen’s funeral

Hamilton, Bermuda – The Bermuda Musical and Dramatic Society staged the Royal Weddings. The community theater here in Britain’s oldest overseas capital celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilees, including a platinum jubilee in June, marking 70 years on the throne. And so on Monday, about two dozen of its members gathered before sunrise over bacon and mimosa sandwiches, around a pub in Daylesford Theater decorated with Union Jack flags, for a roast “to Her Majesty” on her saddest funeral occasion.

“We feel very close to her,” said Alan Brooks, 67, a Bermuda retail manager who served in the Royal Navy. “Whenever there were any special occasions in her life that we felt we needed to celebrate, we marked her. … Unfortunately, we are now celebrating the last event in her life.”

Those gathered in the theater watched in complete silence. Some sang, softly, or hum the hymns. Everyone stood by “God Save the King”.

Bermuda’s governor declared Monday a public holiday here, and many of the pubs, banks, restaurants and shops of the trendy, pastel-colored Waterfront Front Street were closed.

Governor Rina Laljee and Prime Minister David Burt were in London for the funeral. Tanya Davis, Lalgie’s private secretary, said officials expected that most Bermudians would watch the funeral at home. They were planning to hold a prayer service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on September 24.

But not everyone was watching the funeral. Some were indifferent or uninterested. In one open pub in Hamilton, the funeral was on television, but the couple who dined there early on Monday afternoon paid little attention. See also Turkey says the world cannot "burn bridges" with Moscow

Dylan Wilson, 25, said he captured excerpts from the funeral procession on television. Wilson, who works in digital marketing, said he didn’t think much about the British royal family or the Queen, but was happy to have the day off.

Chris Smith felt otherwise. The 25-year-old project manager did not watch the funeral, opting to spend his morning working and planning his week instead. He said he would take his dog for an afternoon walk.

“I’m so upset about the holiday,” Smith said. “Lots to do and everything is closed.”

Elizabeth came to Bermuda several times. Her first visit with Prince Philip was in 1953, during her six-month tour of the Commonwealth after her coronation.

Kim Dae, chair of the Executive Committee of the Bermuda Musical and Dramatic Society, has fond memories of a visit in 1994, when the Queen had a brief chat with local Cub Scouts. Her son was one of them.

“I was two feet from her,” Day recalls. “It was sometime before cell phones, so no one took a real close-up photo, which is a real shame.”

The Bermuda Musical and Dramatic Society, an amateur theater established in 1945, planned to show the funeral late last week. Jennifer Campbell, a Canadian who has lived in Bermuda since 2001, said some of her members like her: expatriates from the realms of the Commonwealth, countries where the British monarch is head of state.

She said she was “terrified” of Elizabeth.

“I vowed to serve her whole life when I became queen and did so,” said Campbell, who was wearing an embroidered Union Jack flag shirt. “She never faltered. Her commitment was to the monarchy, and she never faltered about that. … I know a lot of people have different feelings about the monarchy itself.” See also Latest news of the war between Russia and Ukraine: live updates

Including Bermuda. Burt said last week that “Elizabeth’s life and constancy in her service mean that whether or not we revisit the idea of ​​a monarchy, the ‘Queen’ has been the most enduring feature on the world stage.”

Bermuda has a governor appointed by the crown prince representing the British monarch and a parliament of elected legislators. As in the other Overseas Territories, Britain is responsible for defence, security and foreign policy.

The islands are named after the Spanish navigator Juan de Bermúdez who discovered them uninhabited in 1505. A century later, Sir George Somers, a British admiral, was sailing the merchant ship Sea Venture to Jamestown with a group of colonists. They fell into a treacherous storm and drowned here. (The wreck is believed to have inspired Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”)

In 1612, King James issued a charter to the investors in the Virginia Company of London that extended their colony’s borders to Bermuda. Dozens of British colonists arrived and set up a settlement at St. George, one of the oldest in the Western Hemisphere.

The crown took over the administration of the colony in 1684. Soon after settling, enslaved colonists brought to Bermuda, many of them transported through the middle passage from Africa. Slavery was abolished here in the 19th century, but blacks were still segregated for more than a century afterward.

Talk of independence here has long been ebbs and flows. In a 1995 referendum, about 73% of voters refused to separate from the Crown. See also Forest fires in Spain: 20 people injured after passengers exit a train engulfed in flames | Spain

Uprooting citizens of Bermuda have described independence as a “natural progression” of modern democracy, but “the death of the king should not in itself be a motive for Bermudians to seek independence.”

The group told the Royal Gazette newspaper.

Sandy Amot, 64, was born and raised in Bermuda to parents from England. She admired the Queen for her seven decades of service and was emotional when she learned of her death.