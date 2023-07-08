Berkley Wright brings Mermaid Core to the SI Swimsuit Runway show at Miami Swim Week

Berkeley Wright.
2023 Swim Search finalist Berkleigh Wright rocked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show at Miami Swim Week on Friday, July 7, wearing It’s Now Cool and ALT Swim.
Wright is a technical account manager and analyst by day and a Broncos cheerleader by night. The 28-year-old graduated from the University of Kansas with degrees in Strategic Communication, Business, and Psychology. She works closely with organizations such as Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Boys and Girls Club of Denver, and Habitat for Humanity.
Wright is avid reader and created a vlog called “Bookin’ It With Berk”. she is one from Seven Finalists in this year’s SI Swimsuit Open Selection Invitational.
Every July during Miami Swim Week, brands and designers have the opportunity to showcase their latest collections. Models have the opportunity to add another runway to their resume or even the chance to make their debut and gain international exposure. This year’s SI Swimsuit event kicked off with a panel discussion featuring the 2023 freshmen Nicole Williams English. For a full recap of the day’s events, click here.
