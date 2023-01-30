Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream updates: KC takes the lead again in the third quarter

Time for a rematch in Kansas City, eg Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the heads at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship match for the second consecutive season.

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (February 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), where they will face Philadelphia Eagles which removed the file San Francisco 49ers And 31-7in the NFC title game formerly on FOX.

Here are the highlights!

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Clark catches Boro

Frank Clark He put an end to the Bengals’ opening drive when he dropped Burrow for a 10-yard loss on third down, forcing a Cincinnati punt.

Travis time

It was not known how much the effect was Travis Kelsey He was going into Sunday’s game, as he picked up a back injury during Friday’s practice. However, he did not appear to be bothered on Kansas City’s opening drive, as he caught the ball and fought for 16 yards on the Chiefs’ third play of the game.

very difficult

Tony Cadarius came That’s close to make a touchdown catch in the Chiefs’ opening drive. However, he was unable to secure a catch as he hit the ground, making it an incomplete pass.

Kansas City challenged the play, but the call was upheld on the field. The Chiefs managed to get three points though, like Harrison Butker He connected on a 43-yard field goal on the next play.

Back to back bags

The Bengals’ offensive line ran into trouble early on. After allowing a third down sack on the first drive, the unit gave up sacks on consecutive runs on the second drive.

Willie Jay He came up with a second down to make it third and 18. Next, the Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones He came up with the sack on the next play – his first postseason sack.

tricked!

The Chiefs were moving the ball downfield again on their second drive of the game. As they made their way into Bengals territory, Kelce made another first grab. But immediately after catching the ball, Kelsey threw the ball to his left Jerrick McKinnon. The toss was not clean, but McKinnon fell to it to make sure Kansas City retained ownership.

Isiah Pacheco He made his way into the end zone a few plays later, but the touchdown was wiped off the board due to a punt. So the Chiefs settled for three again, giving them a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Four party!

George Carlaftis He had the pleasure of sacking the Chiefs, helping them to the fourth sack in the Bengals’ first three innings.

This damage (s)

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was very close to walking out with a touchdown catch on third down. Burrow’s pass to him in the endzone went through his hands and fell incomplete, forcing Cincy to go for a three and make it 6-3.

MVS on the go

Marquis Valdez-Scantling He tracked a pass from Mahomes as he ran the other way from the ball and hauled it in 29 yards to catch the Chiefs deep in Bengals territory.

Travis TD

The Chiefs elected to go for it on fourth and short and the decision paid off. After Mahomes bought time with a scramble, he found Kelsey 1-on-1 in the end zone on the first down of the game to make it 13-3 late in the first half.

Boro bad pass

Burrow committed a rare costly error before the two-minute warning in the first half when he made a catch on the intended receiver because he was under pressure. Jaylen Watson He was the recipient of the punt as the seventh-round rookie recorded an interception for the second straight game, putting the Chiefs in Bengals territory.

Bengals get a boost

On third down from deep in their own territory, the Bengals looked like they were about to give the ball back to the Chiefs before halftime. To make matters worse, the Chiefs looked like they were about to get in great position with the ball as well as Burrow’s pass to Hurst was intercepted. However, safety heads up Brian Cook Hirst hit just before the ball reached, resulting in a pass interference.

Higgins pulls in deeply

T Higgins He was a clutch player for the Bengals on their drive before halftime. After making a five-yard catch and an 11-yard catch, Higgins caught a pass along the sideline for a 21-yard gain to move the Bengals to the Chiefs 5-yard line.

The drive stopped there for Cincinnati, but they were able to kick a direct field goal as the half ended to make it a 13-6 game going into the second half.

terrier on the go

The Bengals QB used his legs to get Cincy on third-and-6 and move deeper into Chiefs territory.

tea time!

The Bengals managed to force the Chiefs to go on a three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half and took advantage. After a Burrow first-down scramble on the previous third down, the Bengals went hunting again and succeeded. Boro threw a deep pass to Higgins, who caught a pair of Chiefs defenders at the goal line for a touchdown to tie the game 13–13.

Game of inches

Valdez-Scantling came with a grab right in front of the first touchdown marker on third-and-seventh and the officials initially ruled him at the finish line. However, Valdez-Scantling pulled ahead and barely got the ball over the mark after the Chiefs challenged the umpire on the field.

In the lead!

On another play in the third, Mahomes found Valdez-Scantling over the middle again. This time, the receiver was in the end zone, pulling the catch while in traffic for a touchdown to give KC a 20-13 lead going into the third quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

