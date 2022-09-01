September 1, 2022

Bengals List news: Cincinnati does 6 more moves

The Cincinnati Bengals They announced the following list moves:

  • Re-signed free agent wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas was released as a combat veteran this week and is not subject to exemptions.
  • Defensive end Khaled Karim (hamstring) and back-back Cam Taylor Brett (belly) were placed on the injured reserve. Both players will miss at least four matches.
  • End Court Signed Nick Powers, Salameh Joseph Corker and Marvel Tail 3 Corner Appearance for the Coaching Team.

Powers, who is 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, is a sophomore from Pennsylvania and was a free agent for college Las Vegas Raiders In 2020. He spent his rookie season in the Raiders coaching team, then played in five games last season.

Corker, who is 6 feet 0 and 197 pounds, is a freshman from Kentucky who signed with New York Giants As a free agent for college in May. He spent all of the training camp with New York and played in each of the team’s three pre-season games.

Till, who is 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, is a sophomore from Southern California who was a fifth-round pick in the Indianapolis Colts In 2019. He played in 13 matches with one start as a beginner, scoring 22 tackles and five defensive passes. He pulled out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then spent the 2021 season on the Colts coaching squad.

The Bengals have yet to re-sign reserve quarterback Brandon Allen after he was cut on Wednesday, but the team is still expected to re-sign him very soon.

