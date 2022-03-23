Ben Affleck shows his support for Jennifer Lopez with his son Samuel and daughter Amy

Ben Affleck showed his full support for his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, bringing his son Samuel and daughter Amy to watch her accept the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Awards.

The 49-year-old actor was flanked by his 10-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter Amy at a Tuesday night party, which was held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

They all looked on as the 52-year-old Lopez took to the stage to receive the award in a stunning olive green dress with a plunging neckline.

Affleck stepped out in a black on black look, wearing a slightly untidy shirt under a black suit coat.

He completed his look with black pants as he attended the party with his son and daughter Lopez.

Samuel was seen wearing a blue suit without a tie while Lopez’s daughter Amy was wearing a black polo shirt and black glasses.

Samuel was seen wearing a blue suit without a tie while Lopez's daughter Amy was wearing a black polo shirt and black glasses.

Lopez was awarded the prize by LL Cool J, who collaborated on the songs All I Have and Control Myself.

I really appreciate this very, very much. I wish I could tell you that the awards were the most important to me, but that’s not true. And don’t think I don’t appreciate shiny, sparkly things, because I do! Lopez started.

I can’t lie, everyone knows I do. But that’s not why I do that. It’s not the most important thing to me. I’m really doing it for you guys,” she added.

“Because of you, I can do what I love most in life and that’s the most wonderful blessing,” Lopez said of her legions of fans.

This is a gift you gave me and I just want to thank you for that. Thank you to everyone who comes to the show, streams a song, watches a movie, and follows me.”

“You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I never thought would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx,” Lopez said of her roots.

She added from her fans: ‘She did it for me. You made this dream come true I’m shivering! I will always be grateful to each of you for that.

I will never forget it, and never take it for granted. So I want to thank each and every one of you for believing in me when others didn’t, even when I didn’t. She said, “Thank you for teaching me who I really am.”

Before concluding, she introduced a new acronym for the code word: ‘I can beat negativity,’ and concluded, ‘Let me tell you one more thing. I’m about to get started.’

A dream come true: She added of her fan, 'She did it for me. You made this dream come true I'm shivering! I will always be grateful to each of you for that."

Affleck and Lopez dated from mid-2002 to early 2004 and were engaged to marry before the engagement was called off.

They rekindled their relationship in April 2021, with Lopez confirming they were back together in July 2021.

Lopez also shares twin Maximilian David Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, are engaged to ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

