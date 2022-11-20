Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are starting an independent production company, Artists Equity

However, the stars have a poor track record of running studios, let alone trying to build them from scratch.

In 2006, Tom Cruise and his producing partner, Paula Wagner, were recruited to revive United Artists, which was owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Mr. Cruz helped raise $500 million in funding, but their first movie, “black for lambs;“bombed at the box office. Second movie.”ValkyrieIt was a success, but its production and distribution were troubled. Management experience ended by 2009.

In January 2016, Kevin Spacey was appointed chairman of Relativity Media, which was struggling with creditors. After two months, he quit, saying he didn’t have time.

Mr. Affleck and Mr. Damon founded a multimedia company, LivePlanet, with two partners in 2000. It employed over 60 people at its height, and presented the HBO competition documentary series “Project Greenlight”. But their idea of ​​integrating the Internet into mainstream entertainment programming You encounter setbacks in the real worldincluding the September 11 attacks. LivePlanet Closed At the end of 2007.

While he cited the LivePlanet experience as an indication of his longtime entrepreneurship, Mr. Affleck said he knew he had taken on a challenging new role.

“I’ve had some people pull me aside and say, ‘You know, this is going to be a lot of pressure, a lot of work,'” Mr. Affleck said. “And there was a part of me, I have to admit, that was like — come on, these guys in the studio are sitting behind desks and making phone calls. The artists are the ones who have to go off and make the movie and do all the work.”

Mr. Affleck said he was figuring out how much work his new job would be. He referred to dealings with severe grinding agents.

“I was really humbled,” he said with a laugh. “But my only regret is that I did not have a sense of self to experience this earlier. Now I feel completely ready to do so. I am right in that period of life where you have enough experience, confidence and self-confidence.”