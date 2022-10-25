Beloved actress and social media star Leslie Jordan dies at 67





Leslie Jordan’s agent has announced that the beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace” has passed away.

He was 67 years old.

“The world is certainly a darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he an immense talent and a joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary for the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in length he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being.” Knowing that he left the world at the height of his career and personal life is the only solace one can take today, Sarabeth Shedden, Jordan’s talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.

“In addition to his talents, Leslie’s gifts of bringing joy to those he touched, his ability to connect with people of all ages, his humility, kindness, and kindness, will be greatly missed by all,” his attorney, Eric Feig, said in a statement.

Jordan was involved in a car accident Monday morning in Hollywood and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner, who identified Jordan, and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In his 2009 book “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet,” Jordan documented his move from Tennessee to Hollywood in 1982. “He took a Greyhound bus bound for Los Angeles with $1,200 sewn into his underwear and never looked back,” the publisher described to Read the book.

The actor found work on television in such programs as “The Fall Guy”, “Designing Women” and “The People Next Door”.

Jordan starred as Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the award-winning play “Sordid Lives,” which he reprized in the 2000 independent film.

He was a fan favorite for his recurring role as Karen Beverly’s boyfriend Leslie in “Will & Grace”. He also appeared in “American Horror Story” and “The Cool Kids”.

His star shone brighter during the height of the epidemic When he spread his social media presence on Instagram, It earns millions of followers.

Leslie Jordan talks about internet fame with Anderson Cooper

The platform also became a place for Jordan to share about his struggles, memories and family stories (much about his beloved mother) through the prism of humor.

Jordan spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about past drug use and being sober for more than 20 years.

“People say ‘OK, how do you get sober, what’s the best way,’” Jordan said. “Yeah, well, 120 days in jail in Los Angeles. This will wake you up.”

In one post, Jordan called up a guard who took pity at Jordan’s hatred of prison and told him that Robert Downey Jr (who made headlines for decades due to some problems with the law) was in custody and that he would release Jordan and give it to her. Downey Jr. his bed.

“Pod A, cell 13, upstairs,” Jordan recalls. “I feel responsible for most of Robert Downey Jr’s success. Honey, I gave him a bed.”

for him Last post on Instagram Was he singing a hymn with artist Danny Merrick on Sunday.