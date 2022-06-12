Belmont Stakes 2022 winner: Moe Donegal wins as the favorite 5/2 with a big blast all the way back

Mo Donegal is the winner of the 154 Belmont Stakes in an official time of 2:28.28. This is the fourth time that Hall of Fame coach, Todd Pletcher, has won Belmont.

Bleacher’s previous victories were in the Belmont Stakes with Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017. Saturday was a great day on the track for him, as was the other trainee in the race, Live, finished in second place.

“This is my derby,” owner Mike Ripoll told NBA Sports after the race. “This was a dream I had 40 years ago. This is the biggest goal I’ve had in my racing career, and I just accomplished it, I ran 1-2.”

Ripoll, who was born and raised in New York, came close to winning just over a decade ago. He was emotional as he talked about finally achieving his dream.

“In 2011, I finished second with stay thirsty,” he said. “I’ve watched the replay 150 times. I won’t watch this replay anymore.”

The odds were in Mo Donegal’s favour, as historically, the bet favorite Belmont Stakes has won more than 42% of the time. He entered the race as the top pick with odds of 5/2 and also has a solid resume in New York, where his previous three wins have occurred.

He also had a good fellow in will Ortiz. The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rider has a good reputation in the Empire State and won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 with the Creator. Ortiz is a three-time Eclipse winner, taking the honor in three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020. The success runs in the family as his brother, Jose Ortiz, won this year’s Preakness stakes with early voting, which did not compete this weekend.

No horses this year participated in the three legs of the Triple Crown. Mo Donegal finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby, but did much better on Saturday. He was in the middle of the group for a good part of the race, because we the people – the favourite when the morning streak odds fell – took the lead early. Skippylongstocking was second and was trying to grab, but Mo Donegal came in from fifth and started to overtake his rivals with a powerful push towards the finish.

“I will always be Mike from Queens,” Ripoll said. “This is the biggest race in New York, and to win it here, with family and friends, I’m kind of confused.”

Rich Strike Kentucky Derby Winner He finished sixth. This is the first time ever that three different horses have won Triple Crown races in four consecutive years.

Belmont stakes results and payouts

6 – Mo Donegal win over: 7.20 dollars place: $3.80 show: $3.00

3 – live place: $5.30 show: $4.10

2 – Skippylongstocking show: $5.60

$2.00 Exacta 6-3 $27.60

$1.00 Trifecta 6-3-2 $187.50

$1.00 Superfecta 6-3-2-1 $692.00

The order of finishing the “Belmont Stakes”