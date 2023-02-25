Share this article
Dublin – Bellator 291 takes place on Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results starting at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT).
The event takes place at 3Arena in Dublin. The main card airs on Showtime after the pre-shows on MMA Junkie.
In the main event, welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) meets interim champion Logan Storley (14-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) in a title unification bout. The two fought each other in late 2020, when Amosov handed Sturlei a split decision loss – the only setback of his career.
The full Bellator 291 results include:
Stephen Hill vs. Joel Quadja
a result: Stephen Hill def. Joel Quadja via submission (naked rear choke) – Round 2, 2:03
records: Stephen Hill (7-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), Joel Quadja (7-10 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
to divide: Lightweight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Keith Peterson
Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Daniele Scatizzi
a result: Dmitry Hrytsenko defeated. Daniel Scaatese via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
records: Dmytrii Hrytsenko (8-0 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), Daniele Scatizzi (12-7 MMA, 4-4 BMMA)
to divide: Lightweight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Kevin McDonald
Gina Bishop vs. Elena Kalyonido
a result: Gina Bishop def. Elena Kalyonido by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
records: Gina Bishop (5-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Elena Kalyonedo (9-5 MMA, 2-5 BMMA)
to divideWomen’s flyweight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Brian Miner
Rafael Hudson vs. Hassan Magomedsharipov
a result: Hasan Magomedsharipov defeated. Rafael Hudson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:40
records: Rafael Hudson (7-5 MMA, 0-2 BMMA), Hasan Magomedsharipov (8-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA)
to divideFeatherweight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Keith Peterson
Esiel Adjug vs. Liam McCracken
a result: Asil Adjug Dave. Liam McCracken via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
records: Asael Adjoudj (5-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA), Liam McCracken (3-1 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
to divideFeatherweight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Keith Peterson
Daragh Kelly vs. Dorval Jordan
3 score: kelly drag def. Dorval Jordan via TKO (punches) – 3rd round, 1:58
records: Dara Kelly (3-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA), Dorval Jordan (2-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA)
to divideFeatherweight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Keith Peterson
Piotr Niedzielski vs. Richie Smolin
a result: Richie Smolin def. Piotr Niedzielski via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
records: Piotr Niedzielski (17-5 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), Richie Smullen (10-2-1 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)
to divideFeatherweight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Kevin McDonald
Luka Iovine vs Brian Moore
a result:
records: Luca Iovine (18-8 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), Brian Moore (15-9 MMA, 6-5 BMMA)
to divideBantam weight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule: Brian Miner
Oleg Popov vs Gokhan Sarikam
a result:
records: Oleg Popov (15-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) vs. Gokhan Saricam (8-1 MMA, 4-1 BMMA)
to divide: heavy weight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule:
Andy Manzolo vs. Norbert Novene Jr.
a result:
records: Andy Manzolo (26-9 MMA, 0-2 BMMA), Norbert Novene Jr. (5-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA)
to divide: average weight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule:
Mike Shipman vs. Charlie Ward
a result:
records: Mike Shipman (14-4 MMA, 5-3 BMMA), Charlie Ward (10-5 MMA, 7-2 BMMA)
to divide: average weight
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule:
Carl Moore vs. Maciej Rozanski
a result:
records: Carl Moore (10-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), Maciej Rozanski (14-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA)
to divide: light weight heavy
Broadcasting: MMA Junkie / YouTube
to rule:
Ciaran Clark vs. Leonardo Sinise
a result:
records: Ciaran Clark (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA), Leonardo Sinise (11-5-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA)
to divideFeatherweight
Broadcasting: show time
to rule:
Janay Harding vs. Sinead Kavanagh
a result:
records: Janay Harding (6-6 MMA, 3-4 BMMA), Sinead Kavanagh (8-5 MMA, 5-5 BMMA)
to divideWomen’s Featherweight
Broadcasting: show time
to rule:
Bryce Logan vs. Peter Queley
a result:
records: Bryce Logan (12-7 MMA, 0-4 BMMA), Peter Queally (13-7-1 MMA, 2-3 BMMA)
to divide: Lightweight
Broadcasting: show time
to rule:
Pedro Carvalho vs. Jeremy Kennedy
a result:
records: Pedro Carvalho (13-6 MMA, 6-3 BMMA), Jeremy Kennedy (18-3 MMA, 3-1 BMMA)
to divideFeatherweight
Broadcasting: show time
to rule:
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley
a result:
records: Yaroslav Amosov (26-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), Logan Storley (14-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA)
to divide: Lightweight
Broadcasting: show time
to rule:
