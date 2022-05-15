According to Konashenko, the plague destroyed six battlefields, 123 concentrated manpower and military equipment, 13 artillery battery firing levels, about 150 “nationalists” and 26 military assets. The general added that Russian tactical air force planes attacked 32 concentrated manpower and military equipment, destroying two S-300 air defense systems and a radar station near Splevka in Sumi County.

According to a spokesman, air missiles from the Russian Air Force’s high-precision ground hit two control points, 11 forts and four rockets and artillery depots overnight. Air defense intercepted 15 Ukrainian drones, one Tosca-Yu tactical missile and 11 ammunition fired from a Smerks missile.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 165 aircraft, 125 helicopters, 879 drones, 306 air defense missile systems, 3,098 tanks and other armored fighter vehicles, 381 rocket launchers, 1525 rocket launchers and 215934 special military vehicles.

Belgorod was shot again

Said Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast in Russia

The village of Szereda was hit by gunfire from Ukraine and a civilian was injured.

Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of the Russian Intelligence Agency (SZK), ordered the trial.

The “People’s Fighters” telegram channel in Luhansk announced that Zarya had cut down a chemical plant in Rubiza, an abandoned city by Ukrainian soldiers, but that electronic warfare units of the opposition were able to block the explosive signal. The company said it had about 49 tons of explosives in storage – TNT and ammonium nitrate – and that its eruption would “not only cause massive destruction, but also man-made disaster worldwide.” According to the militants, firefighters have defused the explosives, and the plant is no longer a threat.

Colonel Mikhail Mijinhev, head of the Coordinating Headquarters of the Russian Interior Ministry for Humanitarian Response and head of the National Security Command Center, has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian armed forces of covering up social infrastructure and using civilians as a shield of life. According to the General, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have set up shooting stations at schools 7, 15 and 35 in Mykolayiv and schools 5, 6 and 9 in Kramatorsk, and residents of nearby houses have been forcibly detained in cellars. As he said, in New York in the Donetsk region (formerly known as Novhorodsk), Ukrainian forces built a fort, and the school number in the Petrovskaya Kora residential area. 16 kept heavy weapons and ammunition depots, but civilians were not evacuated.

According to Mijinchev, artillery and anti-missile missiles were set up near the densely populated areas of the chemical plant in Severdonetsk in the Luhansk region.

Prison Rebellion in Herzonisos

Krill Stremsov, deputy head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SZBU)’s Russian-controlled province of Hersen, accused Sunday of inciting prison riots. According to Stremoso, during the “provocation”, the police released the prisoners from their cells to provoke the SZBU, but the uprising was stopped by the Russian military police. During the incident, a prisoner who tried to escape was killed and the “half” group dispersed.

According to the official, prison staff in Gerson are still under Kiev’s control and the local new power wants to reconsider. He said the courts in the area were not yet functioning and many at the Hersonisos detention center had not yet been convicted of the crimes they had committed.

Our opening picture: An oil tanker in Belgorod, Russia, on April 1, 2022, after two Ukrainian helicopters crashed into space, hitting the facility in a picture released by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. This is the first attack by Ukraine on the Russian border.

Opening Image: MTI / AP