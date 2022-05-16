May 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Belarus PM: Western sanctions block all exports to the European Union and North America

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

All Belarusian exports to the European Union and North America have been blocked by Western sanctions, Belarusian Prime Minister Raman Halovchenko told Al-Arabiya’s Pan-Arab News Television on Sunday.

Details of the interview were provided by Belarus-1 local news television. “Sanctions have been imposed on almost all Belarusian exports to EU member states and North American countries. This is about $ 16-18 billion a yearHollowchenko explained.

According to the Prime Minister of Belarus, punitive measures are valued in his country as “not a simple means of exerting pressure, but a means of hybrid aggression”.

This may be the last step in preventing traditional armed aggression. He added. “Compared to sanctions in the traditional sense, they are aimed at bringing the country to its knees, paralyzing its economy and forcing it to meet demands or other conditions.Halovchenko underlined.

Due to Russia’s war against Ukraine in late February, the international community took several punitive measures against Moscow. Some of them include Moscow’s ally, Belarus.

See also  Index - Abroad - A US F-35 fighter jet collides with a cargo ship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Index – Economy – Oil companies may be preparing for the rise of investors

9 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Belgorod worth shots from Ukraine to Russia

18 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

At least ten people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Belarus PM: Western sanctions block all exports to the European Union and North America

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Lead auditor calls for ‘entirely new series’ to replace Terra

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

A Bay Area teenager fills the role of drummer for Pearl Jam on the Auckland Show

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Dominant 7’s playwright effort on his way to getting rid of the Phoenix Suns

2 hours ago Emet