Belarus PM: Western sanctions block all exports to the European Union and North America

All Belarusian exports to the European Union and North America have been blocked by Western sanctions, Belarusian Prime Minister Raman Halovchenko told Al-Arabiya’s Pan-Arab News Television on Sunday.

Details of the interview were provided by Belarus-1 local news television. “Sanctions have been imposed on almost all Belarusian exports to EU member states and North American countries. This is about $ 16-18 billion a yearHollowchenko explained.

According to the Prime Minister of Belarus, punitive measures are valued in his country as “not a simple means of exerting pressure, but a means of hybrid aggression”.

“This may be the last step in preventing traditional armed aggression. He added. “Compared to sanctions in the traditional sense, they are aimed at bringing the country to its knees, paralyzing its economy and forcing it to meet demands or other conditions.Halovchenko underlined.

Due to Russia’s war against Ukraine in late February, the international community took several punitive measures against Moscow. Some of them include Moscow’s ally, Belarus.