Behind the scenes news about the appointment of Stephanie McMahon as interim CEO

The decision to appoint Stephanie McMahon to the position of interim CEO and President of WWE was reportedly made by a special committee consisting of eight members of the WWE Board of Directors.

According to Dave Meltzer in another Wrestling Newsletterthe four board members who were not involved in the decision-making process were Stephanie, Nick Kahn, Vince McMahon and “Triple H” Paul Levesque.

The report added that despite Vince’s decision to step down from his duties at the company, he has stepped down from the process of naming his interim successor.

The eight board members who elected Stephanie are Steve Konin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ignas Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, Steve Bamon, President of Verzuz, Connor Schell, founder and president Words + Pictures CEO, and Jeffrey Spade, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Six Flags, Inc. and Alan Wexler, senior vice president of innovation and growth at General Motors.

Shortly after Stephanie took leave last month, Meltzer reports that it’s confirmed Senior WWE officials wanted to ‘bury her on the way out’Echoing a report from work week Which indicated that many high-ranking officials felt the company was performing “poor in ad revenue” with Stephanie taking over as brand manager. The report also claimed that it was not Stephanie who had the idea to leave but Vince who made the decision for her to step down, citing the lack of new sponsorship under her watch.

Interestingly, Meltzer reported on Friday that none of the eight board members who put Stephanie in power were involved in the behind-the-scenes “burial” of her, suggesting that they are a staunch supporter of Stephanie.

according to combat choicePlenty of talent behind the scenes is thrilled to have Stephanie in charge. One superstar told the publication that it was “ruling” that Stephanie is their boss, albeit on a temporary basis. Less than a week after Stephanie took over, her husband Triple H Returning to the WWE Performance Center To take up his behind-the-scenes responsibilities, which he had relinquished after a heart accident last year. Upon his return to WWE earlier this year, Triple H’s duties were reported to be very different than they were before his absence. However, earlier this week Triple H said emphatically, “I’m back” while addressing the talent on WWE PC, suggesting that he’s back in a position of prominence in NXT.

