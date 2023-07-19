Behind Reshots – The Hollywood Reporter

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom into uncharted waters, and the next several weeks will likely determine its course, for bad or good.

The sequel to Warner Bros. The 2018 DC movie is on a round of reshoots that took place in New Zealand in mid-June and starred stars including Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, according to multiple sources.

This is the third round of reshoots for the movie, directed by James Wan. That’s an almost unprecedented number, even for a movie of this magnitude.

The lost kingdom It faced several headwinds as it swims towards the December 20 release date. It has been delayed several times (it was originally set to bow in December 2022), and like its DC movie sibling, the lightIts making has now spanned three systems at Warner’s.

The film was greenlit under the Warner regime led by former film chief Toby Emmerich and his lieutenant, DC Films president Walter Hamada, as a sequel to the film. Aquamanwhich proved to be a surprise hit and ranks as the highest-grossing DC movie of all time with $1.148 billion.

Principal photography wrapped in January 2022, but by the summer, Emmerich was out (Hamada soon followed), and they’re both victims of the merger that led to Warner Bros. discovering it.

The film was in the middle of post-production and beginning test showings that summer. While the timeline is not clear, from the summer of 2022 to the beginning of 2023, The lost kingdom It went through two rounds of re-firing and had several uninspired tests.

After one round of demos, new Warner Bros. directors Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdi got engaged, working on DC until Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav found a permanent DC boss to replace Hamada. Sources say that in the fall, Abdi took a strong creative stance and co-edited one of the stories. However, when this version was tested, it scored lower than the previous version. This led to another round of firing back.

Despite the executives’ differing insights, it’s unclear what the problems were, but one insider said the underlying issue of story clarity was an ongoing concern.

Also in the case: Batman.

Hamada wanted Michael Keaton’s version of the character to be similar to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the Marvel films – a big statesman who could appear in several movies, including one that’s now shelved. bat girlBeside The lost kingdom. But changing release dates confused things. at one point, The lost kingdom It was scheduled to open in March 2023, several months before Keaton’s return in June 2023 the light. So in late July 2022, two months after Abdi and DeLuca took over at Warner, Ben Affleck joined a round of reshoots as Bruce Wayne, replacing Keaton’s shot scene. But then the movie was moved again, this time afterward flash, putting Affleck’s appearance into question. And according to sources, the latest installment of the film doesn’t feature any Dark Knight adaptations, as DC’s new bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran, don’t want to promise a cinematic universe that won’t come to fruition or be overly tied to past failures. “It was very chaotic,” said one source.

(And some of the chaos may not be the studio’s or the filmmakers’ fault. Some of the straightening moves have been due to an overburdening of VFX houses, a phenomenon that occurred during the pandemic and affected both. flash And The lost kingdomcausing a series of release date batches.)

Further screening tests for reductions took place in February, and again in April. By this time, Safran’s first producer Aquaman Beside The lost kingdombecame co-president of the newly created DC Studios, along with Gunn.

It’s unclear how, if at all, Safran’s transition changed the film’s fortunes. Insiders say the filmmakers were in the dumps with the never-ending post-production process and waterlogged audition scores. However, maybe the skies will clear up with the new reshoots.

Gunn is said to have influenced the latest cutbacks and the leadership has agreed to a five-day shoot. Sources say that filming went so well that Wan and his co-stars completed what they needed to do in just four.

And for some, the fact that Warners is willing to keep spending money to make the movie better shows that the studio believes in it The lost kingdom. (In February, according to sources, the filmmakers blue beetle, the other remaining DC film made during the AT&T era and due out in August, requested two days of additional shooting but was denied by the studio. Safran was also a producer beetle before rising to the executive ranks).

The lost kingdom It is already an expensive production. It was greenlit on a budget of $205 million and released during the pandemic, which was onerous expense on support productions. In addition, every frame of the movie includes visual effects, which is another big expense. Reshoots have only increased the overall budget.

The lost kingdom is the final movie of the DC Extended Universe, which launched a decade ago with Zack Snyder’s man of steel. The December release date is approaching with the flop of Warners DC movies like no other. October Black AdamMarch Shazam! Wrath of the Gods (produced by Safran) and last month the light They were losing money on their theatrical shows. Although Gunn and Safran plan to reboot the DC movies with Superman: Legacythat title won’t be released until July 2025. Nobody wants to miss out again and there are questions about how much bruising the DC movie brand can take.

Filmmakers and the studio know the value that intelligent post-production can bring. the first Aquaman He was also facing turbulent waves and is said to have only found his footing in the post, when a new finish was polished and the film pulled to clouds for two hours and twenty-three minutes.

As for Wan, he was optimistic when he spoke to him THR In April while continuing to work on the film: “This film has something to talk about [climate change]but it’s still a fun action fantasy movie.”