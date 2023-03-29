Before disappearing off the map, a small island nation can teach big polluters a hard lesson

A few meters of sea level rise could wipe most of Vanuatu’s Pacific islands off the map. This is not just fiction, because they have already lost territory in recent years, and their size will only increase as a result of climate change. In recent weeks, residents of the islands have been able to feel climate change on their skin, as devastating hurricanes hit the region one after another, with floods, winds, heavy rains and population evacuations.

Vanuatu emits very little of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change, yet it is one of the states most at risk of global warming – due to the nature of global processes, as are other countries. Where is the truth here? Who is responsible if Vanuatu suddenly disappears like Atlantis through no fault of its own?

The questions may seem innocent, but the correct answers to them will accelerate the fight against climate change, and the nominal promises made so far may already have a serious role. Vanuatu and more than 120 other states are next in line, including Hungary. In a draft resolution It sought an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to clarify the responsibility of governments for climate change and how international law can be used to strengthen action against climate change.

A decision must be taken at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly for the International Court of Justice to deal with the case. Wednesday’s vote was a formality because more people had already backed the plan than the number of votes needed for a qualified majority. The case received almost unprecedented international support. The ICJ now has two years to issue its advisory opinion.

The signatories wrestled a lot with the submitted text, and despite attempts to soften it, thanks to the persistence of lead author Jorge Vinuals, strong questions were finally raised before the ICJ. I want to say that countries have obligations to each other and to the future in protecting the Earth’s climate. Another important point is that climate justice must prevail

States that fail to meet their obligations should face legal consequences if they harm states that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

Viñuales and his colleagues hope to lay the groundwork for climate accountability in international law. “For months, we defended the issue of legal consequences day and night. Many countries wanted to eliminate it completely. But the criticism was strong and it became clear to us that the question touched the right nerve,” the lawyer was quoted as saying. University of Cambridge website.

Vanuatu’s Climate Change Minister Ralph Reganwanu said the resolution sought to avoid blaming or shaming any state that is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. With all this

It says which countries are left out of the signatories: big providers such as China, India, the US or Indonesia do not rank with the majority.

According to Jorge Vinuals, the Paris Convention or the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea provides environmental issues in an international context. Although there are Convention-like conventions, these were “carefully drafted to be legally vague”. Whether looking at the United Nations Charter, human rights or the rights of the sea, the law professor believes that countries promoting climate change are acting illegally. True, this is not stated by an official body.

The ICJ’s legal opinion is not binding, but if favorable text is drawn from the perspective of climate defenders, it may still set a precedent.

Advocates see it as an important accountability tool, which they hope can be implemented in climate protection cases around the world, leading countries to enact stricter climate laws.

Viñuales expects that the court will not reach a sweeping declaration that, for example, it will not impose an indemnification obligation. But no matter which decision is reached, or even if some judges disagree, he believes some aspect of each will be a useful tool in climate cases.