May 10, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Because of Taiwan, the US and China are nervous on another front

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

“Inviting Taiwan as an observer highlights WHO’s commitment to a +health-for-all+ approach to international health cooperation,” Blinken said in a statement. He added that US support for Taiwan is in line with Washington’s “one China” policy.

The 76th General Assembly of the World Health Organization will be held on May 21-30. It is traditionally held in Geneva, and Washington, along with other countries, has made several attempts to invite Taiwan.

Most recently, last year, the president of the WHA announced in a statement that a proposal by 13 WHO member states at Taiwan’s invitation was not put on the agenda, after the organization’s disciplinary committee rejected it in a closed session – apparently due to Beijing’s protest. China often describes the move as a political maneuver and strongly opposes any attempt to portray Taiwan as an independent country.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) lost its UN membership in 1972, and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) took its place in the world body. Nevertheless, between 2009 and 2016, Taiwan could participate in the WHA’s work as an observer, after current President Cai Jing-wen and his party came to power, and China vetoed the island’s involvement in the world body’s work. Beijing’s condition is that Taiwan’s leadership recognizes the island as part of the PRC, but the leadership in Taipei is unwilling to do so.

Cover image: Getty Images

See also  He rested with his famous Hungarian radio family in a luxurious setting in Dubai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

9 min read

World: Russians hit Ukrainian positions on the full front line

9 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Putin spoke of the war on Red Square, in which Russia must defend itself again today

17 hours ago Arzu
10 min read

World: Protesters against armed violence held a minute of silence in Belgrade

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Because of Taiwan, the US and China are nervous on another front

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Ecuador announces a debt-for-nature deal to conserve the Galapagos Islands

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

MTV News will shut down as Paramount cuts its American workforce

2 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Researchers reveal the secret behind the Greenland avalanche

2 hours ago Izer