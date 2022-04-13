Beats Studio Buds get new colors: blue, pink and gray

Everything old is new again. Take the three colors announced today to join the Beats Studio Buds family: Sunset Pink, Ocean Blue and Moon Gray.

As we have indicated in our in-depth work Bud studio reviewThe unique custom chip of these earphones provides both Android and iOS users with an intuitive listening experience. And at just $150, the Beats Studio Buds, in any color, are an excellent, low-cost alternative to more expensive earbuds like the Beats headphones. Powerbeats ProSamsung Galaxy Buds Pro or Apple AirPods Pro.

In addition to the new skins, Beats is also including updated software in its app to improve the audio experience for all users. Here’s what you need to know about the latest Beats Studio Buds.

Toby Gromit/CNN

The beauty of Beats Studio Buds has always been the ability to quickly pair with both Android and iOS devices, making earbuds a more popular choice. With the announcement of these new colors, the company has added new features to its app, allowing all compatible Beats products to receive and use software updates directly from their devices.

Locate My Beats will use the same technology Apple customers receive with their Find My app, allowing Android users to Locate their earbuds through the app. In addition, new in-app product tools now allow you to access battery life, control listening modes, and update firmware.

The colors themselves go from pretty to soft to bright. Sunset Pink’s light pastel and matte medium Moon Gray both have black Beats logos on the front of their covers, while Royal Ocean Blue is preceded by a bright red logo. We found them fun and worth a look if you want to change things up from the standard black and white of most wireless earbuds.

Jacob Kroll/CNN

Other than the attractive new colours, the three additions to the Beats Studio Buds lineup look identical to their siblings. This means that they will still offer a comfortable fit for your basic daily activities, although without the hooks or ear wings you’ll find in pricier versions like Powerbeats Pro Or a fitness player Beats Fit Pro. You can also catch them in the original Black, White and Beats Red.

When it comes to performance, you’ll get the same high standards aimed at the more general listener. We appreciate that the Studio Buds come with a more balanced sound than previous Beats audio, which works beautifully across all genres. If you use Apple Music to stream your tunes, it also takes advantage of spatial audio tracks and Dolby Atmos.

And since these are true wireless earbuds, they offer powerful Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and better transparency mode, allowing environmental noises like advertisements and traffic to flow in as you listen.

As mentioned, battery life stays steady at just over eight hours on 50% volume and about five hours with ANC use, plus you can get an extra two hours with the rechargeable case.

Toby Gromit/CNN

If you want to add more excitement to your earphone experience, the three bold colors of the Beats Studio Buds are a great place to start. We’ve always been a fan of Beats’ appreciation of Android users with this custom chip, and the added features now make them a better buy.

Plus, we love that all Beats products that use the app will also get a boost, giving access to Locate My Beats and even deeper headphone control features. And without the price hikes, you can still get all of this for just $150.