The New England Patriots started at the start, Mac Jones was on the bench in the middle of the game difference A 33-14 defeat at home to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Jones missed the last three Toys He has a high ankle sprain but is finally back in the starting line-up to take on the Bears.

However, after leading the Patriots to two goalless drives and throwing an interception, Jones was replaced by Billy Zappy – the fourth-round rookie who ably led the team in Jones’ absence – in the second quarter. Throughout the match, fans in Gillette Stadium could be heard intermittently chanting Zappy’s name.

The 23-year-old Zappe immediately made an impact, leading New England to two consecutive touchdown lanes, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Myers.

However, Zappe struggled during the contest, losing a confusion and throwing two late interceptions as the Bears turned a screw, scoring 23 consecutive points to turn the game and take the win.

After the match, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said his plan was to have both quarterbacks play the game against the Bears and that he would bring Jones back into the squad, but the outcome got out of hand.

When asked who the starting quarterback will be in the week eight showdown with the New York Jets, Belichick declined to comment. “We just finished the game,” he answered famously frankly.

On the flip side, it was a more positive evening for the Bears, who snapped a three-game losing streak with Victory.

Despite continuing not to throw the ball very often, linebacker Justin Fields and his racing appearance destroyed the Patriots to the ground, finishing with 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a team.

Fields – who struggled during his first season as a central quarterback – looked more poised on Monday, ending the game with a passing touchdown, while rushing for another season and tossing one of the interceptions.

In a change of style from previous weeks, the Bears coaching staff implemented more spins designed for the Fields to take advantage of its dynamic and keep the Patriots defense out of control.

It worked as Chicago moved the ball up and down against New England as Khalil Herbert took advantage of a Fields pass, as the Bears defense forced three Patriots interceptions by Aman Jaequan Presker, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Keeler Gordon.

Bears coach Matt Ebervlos said the change in dynamics with the Chicago attack was a catalyst for victory.

“I think that sometimes creates a problem for the defense, depending on what kind of defense they are in,” Ebervelos He said.

“Sure, when you have a quarterback who has a determined run with the last passes, and then do a few things just to have the ability to dribble and get the first defeats, I think that’s a huge and difficult piece to defend these guys are. We’ve seen them all across the league and Justin has done well. in implementation today.

The Bears are improving to 3-4 for the season, while the Patriots are dropping the same record.