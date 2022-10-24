Bayonetta’s OG voice actor responds to the online backlash in the ongoing conflict

In the latest developments regarding voice actress Helena Taylor’s pay dispute with PlatinumGames, the former Bayonetta The star has now responded to reports that contradict her account of the negotiations with Twitter threadShe said she felt “the need to defend myself and my reputation in the industry”.

First, some context. for next marketing Bayonetta 3 Step up, mention that PlatinumGames Helena Taylor could not return to the titular role due to ‘overlapping circumstances’. Taylor then posted a series of videos on Twitter calling out the payment offer she received — a fixed final price offer of $4,000, she claimed — “insult” The fans are asked to boycott the match.

After that, sources including Bloomberg and VGC reported that Taylor was offered a total of $15,000, spread over “at least five” studio sessions. It was also alleged that “Taylor demanded a six-figure sum in addition to the remainder of the game”. After targeting some abuse online Jennifer Hill – The the new She also commended Bayonetta – PlatinumGames for expressing their support for the actor and asking people to refrain from disrespecting Hale or any other contributor to the series.

Due to inconsistencies between Helena Taylor’s statement and subsequent reports, and the subsequent backlash with some questioning the accuracy of her initial claims, Taylor has now responded via a new Twitter thread to clear up any potential misunderstandings after she was branded a “liar and a “gold prospector”.

I also posted on the third part of my video series. I explained that their first offer was too low. This bid totaled $10,000. Remember, this is a $450 million franchise, (not counting the merchandise). Then I wrote in Japanese to Hideki Kamiya, asking what I was up toHelena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

Therefore, she refused to express the game. Then I heard nothing from them for 11 months. Then they offered me a flat fee for expressing a few lines for $4,000. Any other lies, such as 4000 lies for 5 sessions, are total fabrications.Helena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

Although Taylor didn’t mention any monetary value other than the final offer of $4,000 in her initial video statement – in fact, in her first video she said, “The final offer to do the whole game, as a fixed-price purchase, was $4,000” – She mentioned in her third video that she received a pre-op offer from PlatinumGames after auditioning for the role. Apparently she then decided to contact Hideki Kamiya, who then offered an additional $5,000 (presumably Taylor’s “5,000000” typo) mentioned in the above statement.

This is exactly what she said Third video:

“I was asked to audition again, because sometimes the voices change over time, so I auditioned for the role and I obviously passed with flying colors. Then they sent me a humiliating offer, so I thought ‘you know what, I’m going to write to Hideki Kamiya.'”

In her latest post, Taylor also rose Against allegations that she requested six-figure sums for the role, saying she only wanted “a fair wage and living wage”. she also open She earned £3,000 for her work on the first game, and states that her involvement in the Bayonetta community helped maintain interest in the game when PlatinumGames itself remained silent:

There were no “extensive negotiations”. I’ve also been informed of silly ideas, like I’m asking for $250,000. I’m a team player, and I was just asking for a fair wage and a living in line with the value I bring in this game. I paid an astonishingly low total of £3,000 for the first game. A little more about a second. I wanted to express it. It has piqued my interest in this game since I started on Twitter in 2011. I couldn’t talk about the game because of the NDA, but happily answered fan letters, emails, signed posters, and audio-recorded messages for weddings and birthdays. I kept interested in the game during long periods of radio silence from Platinum.”

finally, Taylor writes about her annoyance In asking fans for money for autographs, rather than opting to donate 100% of the autograph fee to charity. I once again asked fans to do the same instead of buying Bayonetta 3:

“The only time I was at a gaming conference, I felt weird asking fans for money to sign, because they had already paid for the game and I was thankful that they liked my work and my character. So I donated 100% of the signing fee to charity. I’m going to post 14 charities, so you can donate to charity, instead of buying this game from corrupt and greedy people.) There are people who are trying to cast shadows and discredit what I say. The industry is strong and they have strong journalists too. They are trying to save their assets. Don’t fall in love with her! “

Should any further updates arise due to this dispute between Taylor and PlatinumGames, we will make sure to let you know!