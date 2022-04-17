Batman crosses $750 million worldwide before HBO Max debuts – Deadline

Warner Bros./ DC’s Batman It made its way past three-quarters of a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, and maintained its place as the highest-grossing film of the year, both globally and domestically. com all over the world until Sunday is $751.1 million with the Matt Reeves– Steering gyro on cruciform capid count $386.1 million In the International box office And 365 million dollars in North America.

This achievement comes with the will of the pioneer launch employment HBO Max Tomorrow (April 18), it will also air on HBO at 8 PM ET on Saturday, April 23.

At more than $750 million, Jeff Goldstein, Head of Domestic Distribution at the World Bank, said, “The incredible response we’ve seen in theaters across the country is a testament to the enduring power of this iconic DC Super Hero and the huge appetite there is a great movie experience on the big screen. We congratulate all the participants on reaching this remarkable achievement.”

Andrew Krebs, Head of International Distribution, added,Batman It performs on every level, delivers critical praise and crowds in every market around the world. We are very proud of the film and very happy that it continues to strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”

The top 10 overseas markets are the United Kingdom ($53.2 million), Mexico ($30.7 million), Australia ($27 million), France ($25.9 million), Brazil ($22.6 million), China ($22.5 million), Germany ($18.9 million), Spain ($11.8 million), Italy ($11.2 million), and Japan ($10 million).

Robert PattersonThe Batsuit debuted overseas in Korea early on March 1, and across its first weekend in 74 overseas markets it raked in $124.2 million. This marks the first international opening of 2022, the best external appearance of the World Bank in the era of the pandemic and the best international appearance since then joker In October 2019 – in addition to the third largest appearance in the epidemic era abroad in like-like markets Spider-Man: There is no room for home And No time to die.

The global launch, including $134 million domestically, was $258.2 million, breaking World Bank records in the era of a pandemic. The film also met this standard in 62 individual markets including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico. Batman It also marked the biggest ever debut for a DC movie in seven markets and the biggest opening weekend ever for a Warner Bros Pictures release in Iceland.

Starring alongside Pattinson are Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, and Paul Dano. Reeves directed by Reeves and Peter Craig. Dylan Clarke and Reeves produced the film with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamadeh, Chantal Nong Vu, and Simone Emmanuel as executive producers.