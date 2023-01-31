Batman 2 release date: October 2025

Robert PattersonBatman Returns is set to be announced by Warner Bros Matt Reeves“The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on October 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps at this time. James Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed the release date for Batman: Part 2 Press event for Warner Bros. Group On January 30th.

While Gunn and Safran develop a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the brand-new “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that any DC movie or TV series set outside the main DC Universe would receive the “DC Elseworlds” tag, exactly how DC Comics operates.

In addition to “The Batman Part II,” DC Elseworlds’ slate of upcoming projects includes Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux” with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga (set for release October 4, 2024), the ongoing animated series “Teen Titans Go.” !” and a spin-off about Superman produced by JJ Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The latest project was first announced in 2021 and is still in active development. Gunn and Safran said they were eagerly awaiting Coates’ draft screenplay.

Pattinson and Reeves will continue to explore his iteration of Batman in the “DC Elseworlds” sidebar, while Gunn and Safran will cast a new Batman character into the DC Universe. the couple Confirmed that DC Universe It will include the movie Batman & Robin, based on the “Brave and the Bold” comics. In addition to “Batman Part II,” Reeves is also preparing to film a spin-off series centered around Colin Farrell’s character The Penguin.

Reeves he said earlier this month that he was meeting with Gunn to make sure that the “BatVerse” and the larger DC Universe would “support each other” and not “collapse” together in terms of storylines.

The Batman movie garnered critical acclaim and grossed $770 million at the global box office last year. The movie is streaming now on HBO Max.