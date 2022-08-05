Batgirl directors share a message of support from Kevin Feige after movie delays – Deadline

bat girl directors Adel Al Arabi And the Bilal Falah I’ve relayed a message of support from the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige After their film was disqualified by Warner Bros.

Elaraby shared Feige’s message posted on Instagram, writing, “Thank you brother Kevin.”

“I had to reach out to my friends and let you know that we are all thinking of you both,” Fiji wrote in an email to Arby and Falah. “Because of the great news about the wedding (congratulations!) and the disappointing news of Batgirl. So proud of you guys and all the great work you’re doing especially Ms. Marvel of course! Can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Hope to see you soon. “

Arby and Falah directed two episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mrs. Marvell. They were in Morocco this week for an Arab wedding when they heard the news bat girl.

“Thank you for all the messages of support around the world,” Elaraby wrote on Instagram. “Screams of directors Edgar Wright and James Gunn, your kind words and your expertise mean a lot and help us through this difficult time.”

It was revealed earlier this week that Warner Bros. Discovery paused the movie to take advantage of the Purchase Accounting maneuver available to the newly merged group. During the company’s Q2 call on Thursday, CEO David Zasloff summed up the reason for the film’s exclusion, saying, “We won’t release a movie until it’s ready.”