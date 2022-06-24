Basquiat paintings removed from Orlando Museum in FBI Raid

The museum said the FBI raided the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday, taking all 25 works that were part of an exhibition on the life and work of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

An affidavit was made to secure the search warrant called the collection’s origin story, as described by the owners and the museum, in doubt, and indicated there was reason to doubt the authenticity of the artworks.

The New York Times Previously mentioned That the FBI Art Crime . Team He was validating 25 paintings the museum said Basquiat had created and were in operation Show there for months.