Barcelona vs Real Madrid match, La Liga: Match Thread, El Clasico live updates

Join us on a giant adventure in Barcelona facing El Clasico!
9′ goal, Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid (Araujo Ogg): Madrid take the lead. Vinicius Junior attempts a cross inside the penalty area that hits Ronald Araujo and goes into the net. A very lucky goal for visitors.
Starting! Barcelona 0-0 Real Madridkisa: We’re going to the Camp Nou!
Welcome to SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of the biggest match of the Barcelona season such as La Liga Leaders welcome real madrid for the latest version of El Clasico With everything at stake. Barcelona could basically clinch the title with a victory, however Los Blancos It could make it a real title race if they get all three points. It’s a really huge game, and you’re welcome to join us to go through and comment on all the action. Vamos!
(Note: Comments will open only when the team news appears, because our commentators love to comment and sometimes there are a lot of comments in the comment section)
lineups
Barcelona
Starting from the eleventh: Ter Stegen Araujo, Conde, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, Busquets, De Jong; Rafinha, Lewandowski, Javi (4-3-3)
alternativesPeña (goalkeeper), Tenas (goalkeeper), Eric, Alonso, Alba, Casey, Toure, Fati, Ferran, Alarcón
real madrid
Starting from the eleventh: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius (4-3-3)
alternativesLunin (goalkeeper), Lopez (goalkeeper), Vallejo, Mendy, Odriozola, Vasquez, Choameni, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Hazard, Mariano
Match info
Quiz / Tour: 2022-23 La LigaRound 26
date/time: Sunday, March 19, 2023 9pm CET (Barcelona and Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm EST, 1pm PST (USA), 1.30am IST (India) , Monday)
place: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
to rule: Ricardo de Burgos Bengochea
VAR: Cesar Soto Grado
How do you watch
on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), N/A (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others
Connected: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar + (Spain), others
Match subject rules
We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining Matchday Series:
Even if the referee sucks or we lose the match, Watch swearing. It is superfluous. also, Do not discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do will be warned, And those who post links will be banned immediately. finally, Be nice to each other. This is Barcelona society and we don’t need to offend each other.
Enjoy the game! Forever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARAA!
Read more
More Stories
Grand Slam champion Trea Turner launches Team USA into the semifinals
March Madness live updates: Duke vs. Tennessee score; Latest Class of 2023 NCAA Tournament
Who is Fairleigh Dickinson, the No. 16 seed who beat Purdue?