Barcelona vs Real Madrid match, La Liga: Match Thread, El Clasico live updates

9′ goal, Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid (Araujo Ogg): Madrid take the lead. Vinicius Junior attempts a cross inside the penalty area that hits Ronald Araujo and goes into the net. A very lucky goal for visitors.

Starting! Barcelona 0-0 Real Madridkisa: We’re going to the Camp Nou!

Welcome to SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of the biggest match of the Barcelona season such as La Liga Leaders welcome real madrid for the latest version of El Clasico With everything at stake. Barcelona could basically clinch the title with a victory, however Los Blancos It could make it a real title race if they get all three points. It’s a really huge game, and you’re welcome to join us to go through and comment on all the action. Vamos!

(Note: Comments will open only when the team news appears, because our commentators love to comment and sometimes there are a lot of comments in the comment section)

lineups

Barcelona

Starting from the eleventh: Ter Stegen Araujo, Conde, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, Busquets, De Jong; Rafinha, Lewandowski, Javi (4-3-3)

alternativesPeña (goalkeeper), Tenas (goalkeeper), Eric, Alonso, Alba, Casey, Toure, Fati, Ferran, Alarcón

real madrid

Starting from the eleventh: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius (4-3-3)

alternativesLunin (goalkeeper), Lopez (goalkeeper), Vallejo, Mendy, Odriozola, Vasquez, Choameni, Ceballos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Hazard, Mariano

Match info

Quiz / Tour: 2022-23 La LigaRound 26

date/time: Sunday, March 19, 2023 9pm CET (Barcelona and Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm EST, 1pm PST (USA), 1.30am IST (India) , Monday)

place: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Catalonia, Spain

to rule: Ricardo de Burgos Bengochea

VAR: Cesar Soto Grado

How do you watch

on TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), N/A (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Connected: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar + (Spain), others

Match subject rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining Matchday Series:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the match, Watch swearing. It is superfluous. also, Do not discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do will be warned, And those who post links will be banned immediately. finally, Be nice to each other. This is Barcelona society and we don’t need to offend each other.

Enjoy the game! Forever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARAA!

Read more