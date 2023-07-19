Barbie first reviews: Hysterically funny, perfectly acted, lovingly designed

It was marketed as a movie for people who love doll and also for people who hate doll, Barbie It can only be the most easy summer version. But is the adaptation of the iconic game really that good? Early reviews call it a witty, hilarious delight, and while it’s far from perfect, it’s definitely worth a watch, no matter who you are or how you feel about the doll. championship Margot Robbie In the title role and scene stealer Ryan Gosling like ken, Greta Gerwig And Noah BaumbachThe colorful cotton candy scene seems to be for all the people who love to have fun at the movies.

That’s what the critics say Barbie:

Is the movie funny?

“Barbie It can be hysterically funny, with laugh-out-loud moments generously scattered throughout.” — Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert

“Mostly funny, sometimes very funny, but sometimes also somehow staid and disinhibited, as if wanting to be funny can only be mean and cynical.” – Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

“The entire script is riddled with one obscure one-step, the kind that rewards rewatching.” – Devan Coogan, Entertainment Weekly

“One of the funniest comedies of the year.” – Ross Bonaime, Collider

Will fans of other Greta Gerwig movies enjoy Barbie?

“in some ways, Barbie It builds on the themes explored in Gerwig Lady Bird And little Women. – Luvia Jarky, The Hollywood Reporter

“Barbie It balances the incredibly pointed specificity of jokes with the relatability of Lady Birdwhile also celebrating women and being able to show a new angle on something we thought we knew as seen with Gerwig’s Stand little Women. – Ross Bonaime, Collider

How is the script?

“It’s almost shocking how the duo get away with this script, and in certain moments, like a keynote speech from America’s Gloria Ferrera, who works for Mattel, it’s nice to have some of those scenes in a big-budget summer movie like his.” – Ross Bonaime, Collider

“One character delivers a lengthy speech from the third act about the dilemma of being a woman and the contradictory standards society holds us to… [and it’s] Momentum Fighter Preacher – extremely heavyweight, extremely dangerous, despite many visions. “- Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert

“The moments not just laughing with the crowd, however, are thrust into a long, solemn monologue, which, with each recitation, softens the impact of their message.” – Luvia Jarky, The Hollywood Reporter

Do you stick to landing?

The second half of Barbie Swamps a little.” – Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“It’s frustratingly uneven at times. Having come on strong with wave after wave of fast-paced fun, the film wobbles in the middle as it showcases its more serious themes.” – Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert

what does it look like

“It’s a visual feast.” – Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert

“The highest honors go to production designer Sarah Greenwood, costume designer Jacqueline Duran and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto.” – Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

How is Margot Robbie as Barbie?

“She’s the perfect choice; it’s impossible to imagine anyone else in the role… Her performance is a delight.” – Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert

“She gives an impressive transformational performance, moving her arms and joints as if they were really made of plastic.” – Devan Coogan, Entertainment Weekly

“Anything Gerwig and Baumbach’s verbally adept script demands, from Barbie’s first tear to the final punch line, Robbie handles it with unerring precision.” – Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

“Robbie is simply incredible in a starring role…she has often excelled in these kinds of roles where we get to see the strength a woman truly has in her environment, but there may not be a better example than that in Barbie. – Ross Bonaime, Collider

What about Ken Ryan Gosling?

“For an actor who has spent most of his career pondering the mood, here, he finally gets to tap into his inner knight.” – Devan Coogan, Entertainment Weekly

“Ryan Gosling is a constant scene stealer…he’s a total hoot.” – Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert

“Ken allows Gosling to expand in a way we haven’t seen before, and the result is charming, bizarre, and one of the year’s most hysterical performances.” – Ross Bonaime, Collider

Does it feel like a business game?

Gerwig’s attention to detail is what gives Barbie An actual point of view, it makes it past every cynical IP-driven cash grab.” – Devan Coogan, Entertainment Weekly

“Barbie It could have just been a commercial, but Gerwig really makes this plastic living thing really cool.” – Ross Bonaime, Collider

“This movie is probably a huge two-hour commercial for a product, though it’s nothing more than that lego movieUntil now Barbie It doesn’t go to the jugular comedone anywhere near as joyful as that.” — Peter Bradshaw, Guardian

The muddled politics and emotional flat landing of Barbie are signs that the image ultimately serves the brand.” – Luvia Jarky, The Hollywood Reporter

Are there major problems?

“If the movie has a flaw, it’s that Barbie and Ken are so delightful that their real-world counterparts feel boring by comparison.” – Devan Coogan, Entertainment Weekly

The only part of Barbie This just doesn’t work as well as it should be Mattel’s addition to this novel.” – Ross Bonaime, Collider

“Because the marketing campaign was so clever and all over the place, you might discover that you’ve already seen a fair amount of the moments inspired by the movie.” – Christy Lemire, Roger Ebert

Who is the movie in the end?

“Barbie She works hard to entertain 11-year-old girls and the parents who will bring them to the theatre.” – Devan Coogan, Entertainment Weekly

“Barbie He doesn’t have that tired air of trying to be everything to everyone. With luck, and a grand opening, you may actually find the audience you deserve just by being an inquisitive, creative, and lively person.” – Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

Barbie Opens in theaters everywhere July 21, 2023.

