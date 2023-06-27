Barbie DreamHouse Relating to Movie Available on Airbnb — See Photos — Deadline

Hogwash Studios

Updated with confirmation: Deadline has confirmed that the hot pink mansion spotted in Malibu this weekend is, in fact, Barbie’s Dreamhouse return timed for the Warner Bros. launch. ‘ Barbie July 21 movie.

The promotion’s press materials reveal a twist: this time it’s Kane hosting it.

“Ken invites two lucky guests to stay at his newly renovated Malibu DreamHouse in all its Kendom glory. While Barbie is away, Ken lists his room in her famous Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb and brings back the entire pink-themed world of Barbie by popular demand.”

The pink mansion includes an ice rink, gym, giant sandbox, second-story pool slide, dirt bike and cowboy-themed bedroom.

Reservations for one night stays for up to two guests begin July 17 at 10am

previously at 1:20 p.m: Barbie’s Dreamhouse has received a flurry of media attention recently, as it introduced Margot Robbie architectural digest Personal tour From the set of the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Eye-catching poses in pink property In the new music video for “Barbie World,” an interactive version of the house shown at the World of Barbie show in Santa Monica, a four-part HGTV show Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge The competition series is scheduled to begin on July 16, A.J New business insurance From the progressive that shows the pink man and recently published the new york times Comprehensive exploration From the totem game through the decades.

Then, over the weekend, a pink castle appeared in Malibu that looked more like a living embodiment of the dream itself.

Aerial footage released by KCAL News helicopter photographer John Schreiber shows a three-story residence replete with the famous dance floor and a second-story pink slide that feeds into a luxurious, zero-edge pool that has giant float letters spelling out the word “KEN.” As if that wasn’t obvious enough, Mattel’s iconic sunburst Barbie logo appears on what appears to be a step and repeat. Strangely enough, however, the name “Ken” appears to be written in blue above “Barbie”.

Warner Bros. deadline reached. to comment and will add any relevant information received.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that the same house was Made in 2019 – although less powerful – for an Airbnb / Barbie combo to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Barbie brand. The home was made available for a limited time via Airbnb for just $60 per night. See photo from Airbnb below.