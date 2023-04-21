Barbara Walters’ longhouse in New York City has sold for $19.75 million

Barbara WaltersThe long-standing home is now up for grabs… The place that the late news anchor called a home decades ago has hit the market.

The apartment is located on the Upper East Side in Manhattan and costs $19.75 million. BW first moved into the luxury apartment in 1989…and it’s as glamorous as you’d expect the home of one of the world’s most famous news anchors to be.

As we reported, Barbara Passed away Back in December at the age of 93…and she spent her final years living on this very estate.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the listing and the home is said to be in the exact same shape it was in when the legendary journalist called it home… right down to the furniture, art, and other collectible pieces.

The home overlooks Central Park and is currently arranged in 2 bedrooms but could be converted into a 4 bedroom, and has lots of other great features – including a wood burning fireplace, 10 foot ceilings and almost floor to ceiling windows to take in the garden views!

The primary bedroom suite has a room/office, ample closet space, and beautiful city views!

Of course, Barbara became one of the longest-serving journalists ever and the first female anchor of NBC’s “Today” show — needless to say she’s had many great guests in her home… including Monica Lewinsky Before agreeing to let Walters interview her about Bill Clinton scandal.