Bank of America fined $150 million over ‘unsolicited fees’

“These practices are illegal and undermine customer confidence,” Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Bureau, said in a statement. “The CFPB will put an end to these practices across the banking system.”

Regulators said Bank of America charged improper overdraft fees by charging customers double the fee for the same transaction. The first fee would be a $35 “insufficient funds” fine levied on a customer who attempted to pay for something with a check or automated transaction without having the funds to do so. The transaction will be declined, but if the merchant trying to collect the funds resubmits a request for payment, the funds will either be passed through and another $35 fee will hit the customer’s account, this time as an overdraft fee, or it will be rejected again, incurring a second “insufficient funds” fee. .

A Bank of America spokesperson said the bank “voluntarily” cut its overdraft fee from $35 to $10 in early 2022 and removed the $35 “insufficient funds” penalty. Since then, the spokesperson said, the company has seen a 90 percent drop in revenue from those fees.

In addition to the action on overdraft fees taken together by regulators, the Consumer Bureau said it had detected two other areas where the bank was mistreating customers. For some customers tempted to open new credit card accounts, the bureau found that Bank of America did not deliver the sign-up bonuses it promised to customers who opened accounts on the phone or in person instead of online.

The bureau also said it had uncovered some cases in which Bank of America employees opened new cards in customers’ names without their knowledge or consent in order to achieve sales targets.