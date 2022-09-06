Bank accounts of low-cost airlines are closed and flights are not taking off

September 6, 2022

Environment Minister Barna Danzos said the company had amassed a debt of 28 million lei (2.3 billion forints) to the Romanian Environmental Protection Fund, which is why proceedings against it were launched, during which bank accounts were frozen. However, this action does not justify the company’s action, and it called on Blue Air leaders: to return to the environmental protection fund to restructure debts, to immediately start scheduled flights and fulfill their obligations to passengers.

Prime Minister Nicolae Chiuka also spoke on the issue as he called on relevant parties to resolve the situation. He said it was unacceptable to have 3,000 people waiting at the airport.

Romanian news outlets reported on Tuesday that passengers were frantically trying to demand an explanation from airline representatives about the reason for the cancellation.

The company blames the government

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company blamed Romanian government officials for the situation. According to Blue Air, the current situation also contributed as the Romanian consumer protection chief urged people to boycott the flight in the summer, resulting in a loss of 5 million euros for the company. Over the summer, the consumer protection chief criticized discount airlines — including Blue Air — for frequently canceling flights and, according to him, selling tickets for flights they knew in advance would not be able to take off.

