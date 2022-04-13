Bandai Namco is working on a remake/remaster of the 3D action game for Nintendo

Some interesting job listings have appeared recently on Bandai Namco’s website that include what appears to be a rework or rework of a 3D action game in collaboration with Nintendo.

The first post Dedicated to the plot, which clearly states how the project is a 3D action game contracted by Nintendo. A similar language is then displayed on a page related to Bandai Namco’s search for a file Fine artist. to me the final listwe see that the first mention of the title is a rework/remake, with the employee required to work on the HD remastering of the 3D wallpapers.

Bandai Namco Nintendo has maintained a close relationship over the years. In particular, the two got together at Super Smash Bros. For Wii U/3DS as well as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The company has also had contributions to Mario Kart 8 and ARMS. Finally, Bandai Namco developed Pokken Tournament and New Pokemon Snap.

If the upcoming project is a simple remake, we can see the game’s visuals have been developed and possibly some additional features. Proper remanufacturing can involve a more comprehensive overhaul.

With so little information we have, it would be hard to guess what Bandai Namco could work on with its 3D action game remastered/remastered in partnership with Nintendo. However, if you want to take the guesswork out, feel free to do so in the comments.

