Baldur’s Gate III – An Xbox Series version is in the works, but has been delayed due to technical issues

After yesterday’s announcement that Baldur’s Gate III PlayStation 5 will launch on the day and date with the PC and Mac versions of August 31st, and Larian Studios Communications Director Molly Carroll has addressed questions regarding a potential Xbox Series version of the game.
in function to Baldur’s Gate III subreddit, Carroll said that an Xbox Series version of the game has been in the works for “some time,” but that Larian Studios has encountered technical issues. While they are still trying to work out these issues, they are not confident enough to officially announce an Xbox Series version of the game.
“We don’t like announcing anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get people’s hopes up until we’re sure we can make it happen,” Carroll said.
Get the full statement below.
Hello all,
Thanks for all the hype and excitement after yesterday’s announcement Baldur’s Gate III Coming to PlayStation 5 Day and Date with PC on August 31st!
Xbox players, we’ve seen your questions about if and when you can expect this Baldur’s Gate III on Xbox. We have an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate III It’s been in the works for quite some time, but we did run into some technical issues – particularly with the co-op split-screen mode. We’re still working on the Xbox version of it Baldur’s Gate III, but we are not confident enough to announce that. We don’t like to announce anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get people’s hopes up until we’re sure we can make it happen.
There is no exclusive platform that prevents us from releasing Baldur’s Gate III On Xbox day and date, if that’s a technical possibility. If and when we announce more platforms, we want to make sure each release meets our standards and expectations. thanks for understanding!
