Baldur’s Gate III – An Xbox Series version is in the works, but has been delayed due to technical issues

After yesterday’s announcement that Baldur’s Gate III PlayStation 5 will launch on the day and date with the PC and Mac versions of August 31st, and Larian Studios Communications Director Molly Carroll has addressed questions regarding a potential Xbox Series version of the game.

in function to Baldur’s Gate III subreddit, Carroll said that an Xbox Series version of the game has been in the works for “some time,” but that Larian Studios has encountered technical issues. While they are still trying to work out these issues, they are not confident enough to officially announce an Xbox Series version of the game.

“We don’t like announcing anything until we’re ready, because we don’t want to get people’s hopes up until we’re sure we can make it happen,” Carroll said.

Get the full statement below.